Zurich Classic of New Orleans history, results and past winners

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the PGA Tour's New Orleans-area event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in April as a the tour's only official team event.
The event, which was first played in 1938 as the New Orleans city championship, originally started out as a 72-hole stroke-play event. The tournament struggled to garner strong fields in the 2000s and 2010s, creating doubt about the tournament's future.
In 2017, long-time sponsor Zurich supported the transformation of the event to a two-man event, featuring players taking on two formats over four days.
No player ever won the individual event twice, and Cam Smith has been on the winning team twice since 2017.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans format
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The first and third rounds are played under the best ball format, with the second and final rounds played under the alternate shot format.
The open field, which is 80 teams or 160 players, is reduced to the top 33 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans host courses
- 2010-present: TPC Louisiana
Zurich Classic of New Orleans past sponsors
Zurich Classic of New Orleans has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:
- 1938: Crescent City Open
- 1939-1948: New Orleans Open
- 1958-1971: Greater New Orleans Open Invitational
- 1972-1974: Greater New Orleans Open
- 1975-1979: First NBC New Orleans Open
- 1980: Greater New Orleans Open
- 1981: USF&G New Orleans Open
- 1982-1991: USF&G Classic
- 1992-1995: Freeport-McMoRan (Golf) Classic
- 1996-1998: Freeport-McDermott Classic
- 1999-2002: Compaq Classic of New Orleans
- 2003-2004: HP Classic of New Orleans
- 2005-present: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Zurich Classic of New Orleans history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2023
|Davis Riley and Nick Hardy
|258
|−30
|2
|$1,242,700 each
|2022
|Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
|259
|−29
|2
|$1,199,350 each
|2021
|Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith (2)
|268
|−20
|PO
|$1,069,300 each
|2020
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm
|262
|−26
|3
|$1,051,200 each
|2018
|Billy Horschel (2) and Scott Piercy
|266
|−22
|1
|$1,036,800 each
|2017
|Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith
|261
|−27
|PO
|$1,022,400 each
|2016
|Brian Stuard
|201[b]
|−15
|PO
|$1,260,000
|
|2015
|Justin Rose
|266
|−22
|1
|$1,242,000
|2014
|Noh Seung-yul
|269
|−19
|2
|$1,224,000
|2013
|Billy Horschel
|268
|−20
|1
|$1,188,000
|2012
|Jason Dufner
|269
|−19
|PO
|$1,152,000
|2011
|Bubba Watson
|273
|−15
|PO
|$1,152,000
|2010
|Jason Bohn
|270
|−18
|2
|$1,152,000
|2009
|Jerry Kelly
|274
|−14
|1
|$1,134,000
|2008
|Andrés Romero
|275
|−13
|1
|$1,116,000
|
|2007
|Nick Watney
|273
|−15
|3
|$1,098,000
|2006
|Chris Couch
|269
|−19
|1
|$1,080,000
|2005
|Tim Petrovic
|275
|−13
|PO
|$990,000
|2004
|Vijay Singh
|266
|−22
|1
|$918,000
|2003
|Steve Flesch
|267
|−21
|PO
|$900,000
|2002
|K. J. Choi
|271
|−17
|4
|$810,000
|2001
|David Toms
|266
|−22
|2
|$720,000
|2000
|Carlos Franco (2)
|270
|−18
|PO
|$612,000
|
|1999
|Carlos Franco
|269
|−19
|2
|$468,000
|1998
|Lee Westwood
|273
|−15
|3
|$306,000
|1997
|Brad Faxon
|272
|−16
|3
|$270,000
|1996
|Scott McCarron
|275
|−13
|5
|$216,000
|1995
|Davis Love III
|274
|−14
|PO
|$216,000
|1994
|Ben Crenshaw (2)
|273
|−15
|3
|$216,000
|1993
|Mike Standly
|281
|−7
|1
|$180,000
|1992
|Chip Beck (2)
|276
|−12
|1
|$180,000
|
|1991
|Ian Woosnam
|275
|−13
|PO
|$180,000
|1990
|David Frost
|276
|−12
|1
|$180,000
|1989
|Tim Simpson
|274
|−14
|2
|$135,000
|1988
|Chip Beck
|262
|−26
|7
|$135,000
|1987
|Ben Crenshaw
|268
|−20
|3
|$90,000
|1986
|Calvin Peete
|269
|−19
|5
|$90,000
|1985
|Seve Ballesteros
|205[b]
|−11
|2
|$72,000
|1984
|Bob Eastwood
|272
|−16
|3
|$72,000
|
|1983
|Bill Rogers
|274
|−14
|3
|$72,000
|1982
|Scott Hoch
|206[b]
|−10
|2
|$54,000
|1981
|Tom Watson (2)
|270
|−18
|2
|$63,000
|1980
|Tom Watson
|273
|−15
|2
|$45,000
|1979
|Hubert Green
|273
|−15
|1
|$45,000
|1978
|Lon Hinkle
|271
|−17
|1
|$40,000
|1977
|Jim Simons
|273
|−15
|3
|$35,000
|1976
|Larry Ziegler
|274
|−14
|1
|$35,000
|1975
|Billy Casper (2)
|271
|−17
|2
|$30,000
|1974
|Lee Trevino
|267
|−21
|8
|$30,000
|1973
|Jack Nicklaus
|280
|−8
|PO
|$25,000
|1972
|Gary Player
|279
|−9
|1
|$25,000
|1971
|Frank Beard (2)
|276
|−12
|1
|$25,000
|1970
|Miller Barber
|278
|−10
|PO
|$25,000
|1969
|Larry Hinson
|275
|−13
|PO
|$20,000
|1968
|George Archer
|271
|−17
|2
|$20,000
|1967
|George Knudson
|277
|−11
|1
|$20,000
|1966
|Frank Beard
|276
|−12
|2
|$20,000
|1965
|Dick Mayer
|273
|−15
|1
|$20,000
|1964
|Mason Rudolph
|283
|−5
|1
|$7,500
|1963
|Bo Wininger (2)
|279
|−9
|3
|$6,400
|1962
|Bo Wininger
|281
|−7
|2
|$4,300
|1961
|Doug Sanders
|272
|−16
|5
|$4,300
|1960
|Dow Finsterwald
|270
|−18
|6
|$3,500
|1959
|Bill Collins
|280
|−8
|3
|$2,800
|1958
|Billy Casper
|278
|−10
|PO
|$2,800
|1948
|Bob Hamilton
|280
|−4
|1
|$2,000
|1947
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1946
|Byron Nelson (2)
|277
|−11
|5
|$1,500
|1945
|Byron Nelson
|284
|−4
|PO
|$1,300
|1944
|Sammy Byrd
|285
|−3
|5
|$1,000
|1943
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1942
|Lloyd Mangrum
|281
|−7
|1
|$1,000
|1941
|Henry Picard (2)
|276
|−12
|2
|$1,200
|1940
|Jimmy Demaret
|286
|−2
|1
|$2,000
|1939
|Henry Picard
|284
|−4
|5
|$2,000
|1938
|Harry Cooper
|285
|−3
|4
|$1,200