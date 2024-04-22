Zurich Classic of New Orleans history, results and past winners
PGA Tour

Zurich Classic of New Orleans history, results and past winners

April 22, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
The Zurich Classic logo
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the PGA Tour's New Orleans-area event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in April as a the tour's only official team event.

The event, which was first played in 1938 as the New Orleans city championship, originally started out as a 72-hole stroke-play event. The tournament struggled to garner strong fields in the 2000s and 2010s, creating doubt about the tournament's future.

In 2017, long-time sponsor Zurich supported the transformation of the event to a two-man event, featuring players taking on two formats over four days.

No player ever won the individual event twice, and Cam Smith has been on the winning team twice since 2017.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans format

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The first and third rounds are played under the best ball format, with the second and final rounds played under the alternate shot format.

The open field, which is 80 teams or 160 players, is reduced to the top 33 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans host courses

  • 2010-present: TPC Louisiana

Zurich Classic of New Orleans past sponsors

Zurich Classic of New Orleans has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

  • 1938: Crescent City Open
  • 1939-1948: New Orleans Open
  • 1958-1971: Greater New Orleans Open Invitational
  • 1972-1974: Greater New Orleans Open
  • 1975-1979: First NBC New Orleans Open
  • 1980: Greater New Orleans Open
  • 1981: USF&G New Orleans Open
  • 1982-1991: USF&G Classic
  • 1992-1995: Freeport-McMoRan (Golf) Classic
  • 1996-1998: Freeport-McDermott Classic
  • 1999-2002: Compaq Classic of New Orleans
  • 2003-2004: HP Classic of New Orleans
  • 2005-present: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Zurich Classic of New Orleans history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2023 Davis Riley and Nick Hardy 258 −30 2 $1,242,700 each
2022 Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele 259 −29 2 $1,199,350 each
2021 Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith (2) 268 −20 PO $1,069,300 each
2020 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm 262 −26 3 $1,051,200 each
2018 Billy Horschel (2) and Scott Piercy 266 −22 1 $1,036,800 each
2017 Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith 261 −27 PO $1,022,400 each
2016 Brian Stuard 201[b] −15 PO $1,260,000
2015 Justin Rose 266 −22 1 $1,242,000
2014 Noh Seung-yul 269 −19 2 $1,224,000
2013 Billy Horschel 268 −20 1 $1,188,000
2012 Jason Dufner 269 −19 PO $1,152,000
2011 Bubba Watson 273 −15 PO $1,152,000
2010 Jason Bohn 270 −18 2 $1,152,000
2009 Jerry Kelly 274 −14 1 $1,134,000
2008 Andrés Romero 275 −13 1 $1,116,000
2007 Nick Watney 273 −15 3 $1,098,000
2006 Chris Couch 269 −19 1 $1,080,000
2005 Tim Petrovic 275 −13 PO $990,000
2004 Vijay Singh 266 −22 1 $918,000
2003 Steve Flesch 267 −21 PO $900,000
2002 K. J. Choi 271 −17 4 $810,000
2001 David Toms 266 −22 2 $720,000
2000 Carlos Franco (2) 270 −18 PO $612,000
1999 Carlos Franco 269 −19 2 $468,000
1998 Lee Westwood 273 −15 3 $306,000
1997 Brad Faxon 272 −16 3 $270,000
1996 Scott McCarron 275 −13 5 $216,000
1995 Davis Love III 274 −14 PO $216,000
1994 Ben Crenshaw (2) 273 −15 3 $216,000
1993 Mike Standly 281 −7 1 $180,000
1992 Chip Beck (2) 276 −12 1 $180,000
1991 Ian Woosnam 275 −13 PO $180,000
1990 David Frost 276 −12 1 $180,000
1989 Tim Simpson 274 −14 2 $135,000
1988 Chip Beck 262 −26 7 $135,000
1987 Ben Crenshaw 268 −20 3 $90,000
1986 Calvin Peete 269 −19 5 $90,000
1985 Seve Ballesteros 205[b] −11 2 $72,000
1984 Bob Eastwood 272 −16 3 $72,000
1983 Bill Rogers 274 −14 3 $72,000
1982 Scott Hoch 206[b] −10 2 $54,000
1981 Tom Watson (2) 270 −18 2 $63,000
1980 Tom Watson 273 −15 2 $45,000
1979 Hubert Green 273 −15 1 $45,000
1978 Lon Hinkle 271 −17 1 $40,000
1977 Jim Simons 273 −15 3 $35,000
1976 Larry Ziegler 274 −14 1 $35,000
1975 Billy Casper (2) 271 −17 2 $30,000
1974 Lee Trevino 267 −21 8 $30,000
1973 Jack Nicklaus 280 −8 PO $25,000
1972 Gary Player 279 −9 1 $25,000
1971 Frank Beard (2) 276 −12 1 $25,000
1970 Miller Barber 278 −10 PO $25,000
1969 Larry Hinson 275 −13 PO $20,000
1968 George Archer 271 −17 2 $20,000
1967 George Knudson 277 −11 1 $20,000
1966 Frank Beard 276 −12 2 $20,000
1965 Dick Mayer 273 −15 1 $20,000
1964 Mason Rudolph 283 −5 1 $7,500
1963 Bo Wininger (2) 279 −9 3 $6,400
1962 Bo Wininger 281 −7 2 $4,300
1961 Doug Sanders 272 −16 5 $4,300
1960 Dow Finsterwald 270 −18 6 $3,500
1959 Bill Collins 280 −8 3 $2,800
1958 Billy Casper 278 −10 PO $2,800
1948 Bob Hamilton 280 −4 1 $2,000
1947 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1946 Byron Nelson (2) 277 −11 5 $1,500
1945 Byron Nelson 284 −4 PO $1,300
1944 Sammy Byrd 285 −3 5 $1,000
1943 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1942 Lloyd Mangrum 281 −7 1 $1,000
1941 Henry Picard (2) 276 −12 2 $1,200
1940 Jimmy Demaret 286 −2 1 $2,000
1939 Henry Picard 284 −4 5 $2,000
1938 Harry Cooper 285 −3 4 $1,200

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is the founder, owner and operator of Golf News Net.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.