2024 RBC Heritage money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

April 21, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 RBC Heritage prize money payout is from the $20 million purse, with 69 professional players who complete four rounds at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C., earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of RBC Heritage prize pool is at $3,600,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $2,160,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The RBC Heritage prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $41,400.

The RBC Heritage field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard is topped by Scheffler, who shot a remarkable Saturday 63 to jump into the lead.

This tournament started with 69 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 RBC Heritage from the correct 2024 RBC Heritage full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round. This week, the starting field in this Signature event is able to play it to completion.

The 2024 RBC Heritage prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 700 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all Signature events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 64 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets berths into all four 2024 majors for three years, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 RBC Heritage prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,600,000
2 $2,180,000
3 $1,380,000
4 $980,000
5 $820,000
6 $725,000
7 $675,000
8 $625,000
9 $585,000
10 $545,000
11 $505,000
12 $465,000
13 $425,000
14 $385,000
15 $365,000
16 $345,000
17 $325,000
18 $305,000
19 $285,000
20 $265,000
21 $245,000
22 $225,000
23 $209,000
24 $193,000
25 $177,000
26 $161,000
27 $155,000
28 $149,000
29 $143,000
30 $137,000
31 $131,000
32 $125,000
33 $119,000
34 $114,000
35 $109,000
36 $104,000
37 $99,000
38 $95,000
39 $91,000
40 $87,000
41 $83,000
42 $79,000
43 $75,000
44 $71,000
45 $67,000
46 $63,000
47 $59,000
48 $55,800
49 $53,000
50 $51,400
51 $50,200
52 $49,000
53 $48,200
54 $47,400
55 $47,000
56 $46,600
57 $46,200
58 $45,800
59 $45,400
60 $45,000
61 $44,600
62 $44,200
63 $43,800
64 $43,400
65 $43,000
66 $42,600
67 $42,200
68 $41,800
69 $41,400

