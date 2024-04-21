2024 RBC Heritage money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

The 2024 RBC Heritage prize money payout is from the $20 million purse, with 69 professional players who complete four rounds at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C., earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of RBC Heritage prize pool is at $3,600,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $2,160,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The RBC Heritage prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $41,400.

The RBC Heritage field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard is topped by Scheffler, who shot a remarkable Saturday 63 to jump into the lead.

This tournament started with 69 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 RBC Heritage from the correct 2024 RBC Heritage full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round. This week, the starting field in this Signature event is able to play it to completion.

The 2024 RBC Heritage prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 700 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all Signature events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 64 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets berths into all four 2024 majors for three years, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 RBC Heritage prize money, winner's share, first-place payout