2024 Corales Puntacana Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

April 21, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Billy Horschel
The 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Billy Horschel, who earns his eighth-career PGA Tour title with a win at Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic.

Horschel topped the PGA Tour leaderboard this week thanks to a final-round 9-under 63 that helped him pull away from the field in the event played opposite the RBC Heritage.

Horschel won by two shots over Wesley Bryan on 23-under 265, while Kevin Tway finished in third place by himself on 19-under total.

Charley Hoffman and Justin Lower were the joint fourth-place finishers on 18-under total.

Horschel won the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

Corales Puntacana Championship recap notes

Horschel earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Horschel earned 300 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the opposite-field level for this event.

A total of 70 (of 132) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2024 Corales Puntacana Championship final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Billy Horschel -23 67 69 66 63 265 $720,000
2 Wesley Bryan -21 63 66 70 68 267 $436,000
3 Kevin Tway -19 68 66 66 69 269 $276,000
T4 Charley Hoffman -18 66 68 69 67 270 $180,000
T4 Justin Lower -18 66 64 71 69 270 $180,000
T6 Chan Kim -16 66 70 71 65 272 $135,000
T6 Parker Coody -16 66 70 67 69 272 $135,000
T6 Alex Smalley -16 68 67 68 69 272 $135,000
T9 Peter Kuest -15 68 72 67 66 273 $113,000
T9 Greyson Sigg -15 68 65 70 70 273 $113,000
T11 Matti Schmid -14 70 70 67 67 274 $93,000
T11 Trace Crowe -14 69 68 67 70 274 $93,000
T11 Taylor Pendrith -14 67 69 65 73 274 $93,000
T14 Ben Griffin -13 72 68 68 67 275 $71,000
T14 Michael Kim -13 70 68 69 68 275 $71,000
T14 Rafael Campos -13 68 68 70 69 275 $71,000
T14 Nico Echavarria -13 71 64 69 71 275 $71,000
T18 Jorge Campillo -12 68 72 67 69 276 $53,000
T18 Davis Thompson -12 67 68 71 70 276 $53,000
T18 Pierceson Coody -12 67 67 72 70 276 $53,000
T18 Sean O'Hair -12 71 65 68 72 276 $53,000
T18 Bill Haas -12 69 65 69 73 276 $53,000
T23 Vince Whaley -11 71 68 73 65 277 $31,600
T23 Alex Fitzpatrick -11 69 70 71 67 277 $31,600
T23 Patton Kizzire -11 70 66 74 67 277 $31,600
T23 Callum Tarren -11 67 72 70 68 277 $31,600
T23 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -11 69 70 70 68 277 $31,600
T23 Jimmy Stanger -11 69 68 72 68 277 $31,600
T23 Patrick Fishburn -11 70 69 69 69 277 $31,600
T23 Jacob Bridgeman -11 69 69 70 69 277 $31,600
T23 Jhonattan Vegas -11 68 70 69 70 277 $31,600
T23 Alex Noren -11 70 68 69 70 277 $31,600
T33 Rico Hoey -10 69 70 71 68 278 $22,800
T33 Chez Reavie -10 70 69 70 69 278 $22,800
T33 Harrison Endycott -10 68 70 71 69 278 $22,800
T36 S.H. Kim -9 68 72 70 69 279 $19,450
T36 Lanto Griffin -9 73 66 71 69 279 $19,450
T36 Mark Hubbard -9 69 70 70 70 279 $19,450
T36 Henrik Norlander -9 69 66 69 75 279 $19,450
T40 Sam Stevens -8 69 68 72 71 280 $16,600
T40 Max Greyserman -8 71 65 72 72 280 $16,600
T40 K.H. Lee -8 71 66 70 73 280 $16,600
T43 Doug Ghim -7 71 68 73 69 281 $12,680
T43 Adam Long -7 67 73 71 70 281 $12,680
T43 Victor Perez -7 70 70 71 70 281 $12,680
T43 Matt NeSmith -7 69 69 73 70 281 $12,680
T43 Sam Ryder -7 70 70 69 72 281 $12,680
T43 William McGirt -7 71 69 68 73 281 $12,680
T43 Harry Higgs -7 68 70 68 75 281 $12,680
T50 Daniel Berger -6 70 70 73 69 282 $9,848
T50 Austin Smotherman -6 69 70 72 71 282 $9,848
T50 Zecheng Dou -6 68 71 71 72 282 $9,848
T50 Jimmy Walker -6 69 70 71 72 282 $9,848
T50 Chad Ramey -6 74 64 72 72 282 $9,848
T55 Ryan Palmer -5 70 68 75 70 283 $9,280
T55 Wilson Furr -5 73 66 72 72 283 $9,280
T55 Tyson Alexander -5 69 70 69 75 283 $9,280
T55 Ben Martin -5 67 70 71 75 283 $9,280
T59 Richy Werenski -4 71 69 72 72 284 $8,960
T59 Scott Piercy -4 72 68 71 73 284 $8,960
T59 Robert Streb -4 69 69 73 73 284 $8,960
T59 Brandon Wu -4 74 64 70 76 284 $8,960
T63 James Hahn -3 71 68 75 71 285 $8,720
T63 Tom Whitney -3 71 69 70 75 285 $8,720
65 Brandon Berry -2 73 67 73 73 286 $8,600
66 Scott Gutschewski -1 69 71 72 75 287 $8,520
T67 Ryan Armour E 69 70 74 75 288 $8,360
T67 Joel Dahmen E 71 68 74 75 288 $8,360
T67 Troy Merritt E 66 74 71 77 288 $8,360
70 Erik Compton 3 71 68 72 80 291 $8,200

