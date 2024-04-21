2024 Corales Puntacana Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Billy Horschel, who earns his eighth-career PGA Tour title with a win at Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic.
Horschel topped the PGA Tour leaderboard this week thanks to a final-round 9-under 63 that helped him pull away from the field in the event played opposite the RBC Heritage.
Horschel won by two shots over Wesley Bryan on 23-under 265, while Kevin Tway finished in third place by himself on 19-under total.
Charley Hoffman and Justin Lower were the joint fourth-place finishers on 18-under total.
Horschel won the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.
Corales Puntacana Championship recap notes
Horschel earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Horschel earned 300 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the opposite-field level for this event.
A total of 70 (of 132) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.
The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
2024 Corales Puntacana Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Billy Horschel
|-23
|67
|69
|66
|63
|265
|$720,000
|2
|Wesley Bryan
|-21
|63
|66
|70
|68
|267
|$436,000
|3
|Kevin Tway
|-19
|68
|66
|66
|69
|269
|$276,000
|T4
|Charley Hoffman
|-18
|66
|68
|69
|67
|270
|$180,000
|T4
|Justin Lower
|-18
|66
|64
|71
|69
|270
|$180,000
|T6
|Chan Kim
|-16
|66
|70
|71
|65
|272
|$135,000
|T6
|Parker Coody
|-16
|66
|70
|67
|69
|272
|$135,000
|T6
|Alex Smalley
|-16
|68
|67
|68
|69
|272
|$135,000
|T9
|Peter Kuest
|-15
|68
|72
|67
|66
|273
|$113,000
|T9
|Greyson Sigg
|-15
|68
|65
|70
|70
|273
|$113,000
|T11
|Matti Schmid
|-14
|70
|70
|67
|67
|274
|$93,000
|T11
|Trace Crowe
|-14
|69
|68
|67
|70
|274
|$93,000
|T11
|Taylor Pendrith
|-14
|67
|69
|65
|73
|274
|$93,000
|T14
|Ben Griffin
|-13
|72
|68
|68
|67
|275
|$71,000
|T14
|Michael Kim
|-13
|70
|68
|69
|68
|275
|$71,000
|T14
|Rafael Campos
|-13
|68
|68
|70
|69
|275
|$71,000
|T14
|Nico Echavarria
|-13
|71
|64
|69
|71
|275
|$71,000
|T18
|Jorge Campillo
|-12
|68
|72
|67
|69
|276
|$53,000
|T18
|Davis Thompson
|-12
|67
|68
|71
|70
|276
|$53,000
|T18
|Pierceson Coody
|-12
|67
|67
|72
|70
|276
|$53,000
|T18
|Sean O'Hair
|-12
|71
|65
|68
|72
|276
|$53,000
|T18
|Bill Haas
|-12
|69
|65
|69
|73
|276
|$53,000
|T23
|Vince Whaley
|-11
|71
|68
|73
|65
|277
|$31,600
|T23
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|-11
|69
|70
|71
|67
|277
|$31,600
|T23
|Patton Kizzire
|-11
|70
|66
|74
|67
|277
|$31,600
|T23
|Callum Tarren
|-11
|67
|72
|70
|68
|277
|$31,600
|T23
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|-11
|69
|70
|70
|68
|277
|$31,600
|T23
|Jimmy Stanger
|-11
|69
|68
|72
|68
|277
|$31,600
|T23
|Patrick Fishburn
|-11
|70
|69
|69
|69
|277
|$31,600
|T23
|Jacob Bridgeman
|-11
|69
|69
|70
|69
|277
|$31,600
|T23
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-11
|68
|70
|69
|70
|277
|$31,600
|T23
|Alex Noren
|-11
|70
|68
|69
|70
|277
|$31,600
|T33
|Rico Hoey
|-10
|69
|70
|71
|68
|278
|$22,800
|T33
|Chez Reavie
|-10
|70
|69
|70
|69
|278
|$22,800
|T33
|Harrison Endycott
|-10
|68
|70
|71
|69
|278
|$22,800
|T36
|S.H. Kim
|-9
|68
|72
|70
|69
|279
|$19,450
|T36
|Lanto Griffin
|-9
|73
|66
|71
|69
|279
|$19,450
|T36
|Mark Hubbard
|-9
|69
|70
|70
|70
|279
|$19,450
|T36
|Henrik Norlander
|-9
|69
|66
|69
|75
|279
|$19,450
|T40
|Sam Stevens
|-8
|69
|68
|72
|71
|280
|$16,600
|T40
|Max Greyserman
|-8
|71
|65
|72
|72
|280
|$16,600
|T40
|K.H. Lee
|-8
|71
|66
|70
|73
|280
|$16,600
|T43
|Doug Ghim
|-7
|71
|68
|73
|69
|281
|$12,680
|T43
|Adam Long
|-7
|67
|73
|71
|70
|281
|$12,680
|T43
|Victor Perez
|-7
|70
|70
|71
|70
|281
|$12,680
|T43
|Matt NeSmith
|-7
|69
|69
|73
|70
|281
|$12,680
|T43
|Sam Ryder
|-7
|70
|70
|69
|72
|281
|$12,680
|T43
|William McGirt
|-7
|71
|69
|68
|73
|281
|$12,680
|T43
|Harry Higgs
|-7
|68
|70
|68
|75
|281
|$12,680
|T50
|Daniel Berger
|-6
|70
|70
|73
|69
|282
|$9,848
|T50
|Austin Smotherman
|-6
|69
|70
|72
|71
|282
|$9,848
|T50
|Zecheng Dou
|-6
|68
|71
|71
|72
|282
|$9,848
|T50
|Jimmy Walker
|-6
|69
|70
|71
|72
|282
|$9,848
|T50
|Chad Ramey
|-6
|74
|64
|72
|72
|282
|$9,848
|T55
|Ryan Palmer
|-5
|70
|68
|75
|70
|283
|$9,280
|T55
|Wilson Furr
|-5
|73
|66
|72
|72
|283
|$9,280
|T55
|Tyson Alexander
|-5
|69
|70
|69
|75
|283
|$9,280
|T55
|Ben Martin
|-5
|67
|70
|71
|75
|283
|$9,280
|T59
|Richy Werenski
|-4
|71
|69
|72
|72
|284
|$8,960
|T59
|Scott Piercy
|-4
|72
|68
|71
|73
|284
|$8,960
|T59
|Robert Streb
|-4
|69
|69
|73
|73
|284
|$8,960
|T59
|Brandon Wu
|-4
|74
|64
|70
|76
|284
|$8,960
|T63
|James Hahn
|-3
|71
|68
|75
|71
|285
|$8,720
|T63
|Tom Whitney
|-3
|71
|69
|70
|75
|285
|$8,720
|65
|Brandon Berry
|-2
|73
|67
|73
|73
|286
|$8,600
|66
|Scott Gutschewski
|-1
|69
|71
|72
|75
|287
|$8,520
|T67
|Ryan Armour
|E
|69
|70
|74
|75
|288
|$8,360
|T67
|Joel Dahmen
|E
|71
|68
|74
|75
|288
|$8,360
|T67
|Troy Merritt
|E
|66
|74
|71
|77
|288
|$8,360
|70
|Erik Compton
|3
|71
|68
|72
|80
|291
|$8,200