2024 Corales Puntacana Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Billy Horschel, who earns his eighth-career PGA Tour title with a win at Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic.

Horschel topped the PGA Tour leaderboard this week thanks to a final-round 9-under 63 that helped him pull away from the field in the event played opposite the RBC Heritage.

Horschel won by two shots over Wesley Bryan on 23-under 265, while Kevin Tway finished in third place by himself on 19-under total.

Charley Hoffman and Justin Lower were the joint fourth-place finishers on 18-under total.

Horschel won the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

Corales Puntacana Championship recap notes

Horschel earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Horschel earned 300 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the opposite-field level for this event.

A total of 70 (of 132) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2024 Corales Puntacana Championship final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details