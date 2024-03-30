How to qualify for the 2024 Olympic golf tournaments for men and women in Paris




A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy
The 2024 Olympics are coming soon to Paris, France, and golf will be making its third appearance after a successful return to the program in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

The field for the men's and women's Olympic golf tournaments is decided as players jockey to improve their status in the respective world ranking lists to get in the small fields that will compete at Le Golf National.

Qualifying for the men's and women's 2024 Olympic golf tournaments is based solely on the Official World Golf Ranking for men and the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking for women. The 60-player fields for each event are drawn from those lists. However, it's not just a simple nod to the top 60 players on each list. Since the Olympics are about multi-national representation, the Olympic golf fields are picked based on nationality and ranking.

How to qualify for the 2024 Olympic golf tournaments

The top 15 players in each ranking, regardless of country, will qualify -- with a limit of four players from a single country getting in the tournament if all four players are in the world top 15. Then, after going through the top 15, two players from each country can qualify for the tournament if they don't already have at least two golfers inside the top 15. A country can have just one player in the field; two are not required. However, once two players are confirmed for a single country, other players that may be higher ranked than other qualifiers cannot get in the field.

2024 men's Olympic golf tournament field

As of March 30, 2024, the final 60-player men's Olympic golf tournament field is:

RANK PLAYER
1 Nelly Korda
2 Lilia Vu
3 Celine Boutier
4 Ruoning Yin
5 Minjee Lee
6 Jin Young Ko
7 Charley Hull
8 Lydia Ko
9 Hyo-Joo Kim
10 Xiyu Lin
11 Atthaya Thitikul
12 Brooke Henderson
13 Megan Khang
14 Amy Yang
15 Allisen Corpuz
16 Nasa Hataoka
17 Hannah Green
18 Ayaka Furue
19 Patty Tavatanakit
20 Linn Grant
21 Ashleigh Buhai
22 Georgia Hall
23 Leona Maguire
24 Carlota Ciganda
25 Aditi Ashok
26 Gaby Lopez
27 Anna Nordqvist
28 Albane Valenzuela
29 Alexandra Forsterling
30 Anne Van Dam
31 Esther Henseleit
32 Perrine Delacour
33 Azahara Munoz
34 Emily Kristine
35 Peiyun Chien
36 Stephanie Meadow
37 Bianca Pagdanganan
38 Nanna Koerstz
39 Celine Borge
40 Diksha Dagar
41 Maria Fassi
42 Klara Davidson Spilkova
43 Chia Yen
44 Morgane Metraux
45 Paula Reto
46 Alessandra Fanali
47 Manon De
48 Shannon Tan
49 Emma Spitz
50 Sara Kouskova
51 Ashley Lau
52 Matilda Castren
53 Daniela Darquea
54 Maddie Szeryk
55 Natasha Oon
56 Madelene Stavnar
57 Dewi Weber
58 Virginia Elena
59 Sarah Schober
60 Ursula Wikstrom

2024 women's Olympic golf tournament field

As of March 30, 2024, the final 60-player men's Olympic golf tournament field would be:

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Rory McIlroy
3 Jon Rahm
4 Wyndham Clark
5 Xander Schauffele
6 Viktor Hovland
7 Patrick Cantlay
8 Ludvig Åberg
9 Matt Fitzpatrick
10 Tommy Fleetwood
11 Hideki Matsuyama
12 Jason Day
13 Tom Kim
14 Matthieu Pavon
15 Nick Taylor
16 Sepp Straka
17 Min Woo Lee
18 Shane Lowry
19 Emiliano Grillo
20 Sungjae Im
21 Nicolai Højgaard
22 Adam Hadwin
23 Ryan Fox
24 Adrian Meronk
25 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
26 Erik van Rooyen
27 Alex Noren
28 Thorbjørn Olesen
29 Stephan Jaeger
30 Thomas Detry
31 Sami Valimaki
32 Ryo Hisatsune
33 Joaquin Niemann
34 Victor Perez
35 David Puig
36 Kevin Yu
37 Yannik Paul
38 Carl Yuan
39 Joost Luiten
40 C.T. Pan
41 Alejandro Tosti
42 Camilo Villegas
43 Mito Pereira
44 Daniel Hillier
45 Matteo Manassero
46 Shubhankar Sharma
47 Adrien Dumont de Chassart
48 Abraham Ancer
49 Darius Van
50 Carlos Ortiz
51 Gavin Green
52 Guido Migliozzi
53 Gaganjeet Bhullar
54 Phachara Khongwatmai
55 Kiradech Aphibarnrat
56 Fabrizio Zanotti
57 Rafael Campos
58 Zecheng Dou
59 Nico Echavarria
60 Kalle Samooja

