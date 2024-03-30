How to qualify for the 2024 Olympic golf tournaments for men and women in Paris

The 2024 Olympics are coming soon to Paris, France, and golf will be making its third appearance after a successful return to the program in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

The field for the men's and women's Olympic golf tournaments is decided as players jockey to improve their status in the respective world ranking lists to get in the small fields that will compete at Le Golf National.

Qualifying for the men's and women's 2024 Olympic golf tournaments is based solely on the Official World Golf Ranking for men and the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking for women. The 60-player fields for each event are drawn from those lists. However, it's not just a simple nod to the top 60 players on each list. Since the Olympics are about multi-national representation, the Olympic golf fields are picked based on nationality and ranking.

How to qualify for the 2024 Olympic golf tournaments

The top 15 players in each ranking, regardless of country, will qualify -- with a limit of four players from a single country getting in the tournament if all four players are in the world top 15. Then, after going through the top 15, two players from each country can qualify for the tournament if they don't already have at least two golfers inside the top 15. A country can have just one player in the field; two are not required. However, once two players are confirmed for a single country, other players that may be higher ranked than other qualifiers cannot get in the field.

2024 men's Olympic golf tournament field

As of March 30, 2024, the final 60-player men's Olympic golf tournament field is:

RANK PLAYER 1 Nelly Korda 2 Lilia Vu 3 Celine Boutier 4 Ruoning Yin 5 Minjee Lee 6 Jin Young Ko 7 Charley Hull 8 Lydia Ko 9 Hyo-Joo Kim 10 Xiyu Lin 11 Atthaya Thitikul 12 Brooke Henderson 13 Megan Khang 14 Amy Yang 15 Allisen Corpuz 16 Nasa Hataoka 17 Hannah Green 18 Ayaka Furue 19 Patty Tavatanakit 20 Linn Grant 21 Ashleigh Buhai 22 Georgia Hall 23 Leona Maguire 24 Carlota Ciganda 25 Aditi Ashok 26 Gaby Lopez 27 Anna Nordqvist 28 Albane Valenzuela 29 Alexandra Forsterling 30 Anne Van Dam 31 Esther Henseleit 32 Perrine Delacour 33 Azahara Munoz 34 Emily Kristine 35 Peiyun Chien 36 Stephanie Meadow 37 Bianca Pagdanganan 38 Nanna Koerstz 39 Celine Borge 40 Diksha Dagar 41 Maria Fassi 42 Klara Davidson Spilkova 43 Chia Yen 44 Morgane Metraux 45 Paula Reto 46 Alessandra Fanali 47 Manon De 48 Shannon Tan 49 Emma Spitz 50 Sara Kouskova 51 Ashley Lau 52 Matilda Castren 53 Daniela Darquea 54 Maddie Szeryk 55 Natasha Oon 56 Madelene Stavnar 57 Dewi Weber 58 Virginia Elena 59 Sarah Schober 60 Ursula Wikstrom

2024 women's Olympic golf tournament field

As of March 30, 2024, the final 60-player men's Olympic golf tournament field would be: