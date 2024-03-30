How to qualify for the 2024 Olympic golf tournaments for men and women in Paris

The 2024 Olympics are coming soon to Paris, France, and golf will be making its third appearance after a successful return to the program in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.
The field for the men's and women's Olympic golf tournaments is decided as players jockey to improve their status in the respective world ranking lists to get in the small fields that will compete at Le Golf National.
Qualifying for the men's and women's 2024 Olympic golf tournaments is based solely on the Official World Golf Ranking for men and the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking for women. The 60-player fields for each event are drawn from those lists. However, it's not just a simple nod to the top 60 players on each list. Since the Olympics are about multi-national representation, the Olympic golf fields are picked based on nationality and ranking.
How to qualify for the 2024 Olympic golf tournaments
The top 15 players in each ranking, regardless of country, will qualify -- with a limit of four players from a single country getting in the tournament if all four players are in the world top 15. Then, after going through the top 15, two players from each country can qualify for the tournament if they don't already have at least two golfers inside the top 15. A country can have just one player in the field; two are not required. However, once two players are confirmed for a single country, other players that may be higher ranked than other qualifiers cannot get in the field.
2024 men's Olympic golf tournament field
As of March 30, 2024, the final 60-player men's Olympic golf tournament field is:
|RANK
|PLAYER
|1
|Nelly Korda
|2
|Lilia Vu
|3
|Celine Boutier
|4
|Ruoning Yin
|5
|Minjee Lee
|6
|Jin Young Ko
|7
|Charley Hull
|8
|Lydia Ko
|
|9
|Hyo-Joo Kim
|10
|Xiyu Lin
|11
|Atthaya Thitikul
|12
|Brooke Henderson
|13
|Megan Khang
|14
|Amy Yang
|15
|Allisen Corpuz
|16
|Nasa Hataoka
|
|17
|Hannah Green
|18
|Ayaka Furue
|19
|Patty Tavatanakit
|20
|Linn Grant
|21
|Ashleigh Buhai
|22
|Georgia Hall
|23
|Leona Maguire
|24
|Carlota Ciganda
|
|25
|Aditi Ashok
|26
|Gaby Lopez
|27
|Anna Nordqvist
|28
|Albane Valenzuela
|29
|Alexandra Forsterling
|30
|Anne Van Dam
|31
|Esther Henseleit
|32
|Perrine Delacour
|
|33
|Azahara Munoz
|34
|Emily Kristine
|35
|Peiyun Chien
|36
|Stephanie Meadow
|37
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|38
|Nanna Koerstz
|39
|Celine Borge
|40
|Diksha Dagar
|
|41
|Maria Fassi
|42
|Klara Davidson Spilkova
|43
|Chia Yen
|44
|Morgane Metraux
|45
|Paula Reto
|46
|Alessandra Fanali
|47
|Manon De
|48
|Shannon Tan
|49
|Emma Spitz
|50
|Sara Kouskova
|51
|Ashley Lau
|52
|Matilda Castren
|53
|Daniela Darquea
|54
|Maddie Szeryk
|55
|Natasha Oon
|56
|Madelene Stavnar
|57
|Dewi Weber
|58
|Virginia Elena
|59
|Sarah Schober
|60
|Ursula Wikstrom
2024 women's Olympic golf tournament field
As of March 30, 2024, the final 60-player men's Olympic golf tournament field would be:
|RANK
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|3
|Jon Rahm
|4
|Wyndham Clark
|5
|Xander Schauffele
|6
|Viktor Hovland
|7
|Patrick Cantlay
|8
|Ludvig Åberg
|9
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|11
|Hideki Matsuyama
|12
|Jason Day
|13
|Tom Kim
|14
|Matthieu Pavon
|15
|Nick Taylor
|16
|Sepp Straka
|17
|Min Woo Lee
|18
|Shane Lowry
|19
|Emiliano Grillo
|20
|Sungjae Im
|21
|Nicolai Højgaard
|22
|Adam Hadwin
|23
|Ryan Fox
|24
|Adrian Meronk
|25
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|26
|Erik van Rooyen
|27
|Alex Noren
|28
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|29
|Stephan Jaeger
|30
|Thomas Detry
|31
|Sami Valimaki
|32
|Ryo Hisatsune
|33
|Joaquin Niemann
|34
|Victor Perez
|35
|David Puig
|36
|Kevin Yu
|37
|Yannik Paul
|38
|Carl Yuan
|39
|Joost Luiten
|40
|C.T. Pan
|41
|Alejandro Tosti
|42
|Camilo Villegas
|43
|Mito Pereira
|44
|Daniel Hillier
|45
|Matteo Manassero
|46
|Shubhankar Sharma
|47
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|48
|Abraham Ancer
|49
|Darius Van
|50
|Carlos Ortiz
|51
|Gavin Green
|52
|Guido Migliozzi
|53
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|54
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|55
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|56
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|57
|Rafael Campos
|58
|Zecheng Dou
|59
|Nico Echavarria
|60
|Kalle Samooja