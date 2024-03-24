Who is Seamus Power? Bio for the 2024 Valspar Championship contender

Seamus Power is a contender at the 2024 Valspar Championship and has a chance to win going into the final round at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course near Tampa, Fla. After winning twice in his career already, Seamus Power could have another huge breakthrough.

You may know Seamus Power as the winner of the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Power is 37 years old, and he is in the field at Valspar Championship because he is a top-50 finisher on the PGA Tour FedEx Cup last season.

For Power, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Power was born in Waterford, Ireland. He played college golf at the East Tennessee State University before making his way into the world of professional golf.

Power is hitting his prime

Seamus Power has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2011.

Power earned his first PGA Tour win in July 2021 at the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky. Then he won in the fall of 2022 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Entering this week, Power was ranked 82nd in FedEx Cup points and ranked 103rd in the Official World Golf Ranking.

In his personal life, Power is single.

What a win at the Valspar Championship means

With a win today, Power would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including a five-year PGA Tour exemption. He is already exempt into all four majors, including the US Open for 10 years and the other three for five years. And, according to the 2024 Valspar Championship payout, he would win $1.512 million to top it all off.