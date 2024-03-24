Who is Peter Malnati? Bio for the 2024 Valspar Championship contender

Peter Malnati is a contender at the 2024 Valspar Championship and has a chance to win going into the final round at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course near Tampa, Fla. After winning once previously in his career already, Peter Malnati could have another huge breakthrough.

You may know Peter Malnati as the winner of the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship, as the guy who plays a yellow golf ball because of his son.

Malnati is 36 years old, and he is in the field at Valspar Championship because he is a top-125 finisher on the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall last season.

For Malnati, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Malnati was born in New Castle, Ind. He played college golf at the University of Missouri before making his way into the world of professional golf.

Malnati is hitting his prime

Peter Malnati has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2009.

Malnati earned his first PGA Tour win in November 2016 at The RSM Classic on Sea Island, Ga. Then he won in the fall of 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Entering this week, Malnati was ranked 77th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 184th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

In his personal life, Malnati is married to wife, Alicia Malnati, and they have two children together.

What a win at the Valspar Championship means

With a win today, Malnati would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including a five-year PGA Tour exemption. He is already exempt into all four majors, including the US Open for 10 years and the other three for five years. And, according to the 2024 Valspar Championship payout, he would win $1.512 million to top it all off.