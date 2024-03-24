Peter Malnati’s wife Alicia Malnati: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 5

Peter Malnati is the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship winner, and he's looking for a breakthrough PGA Tour win at the 2024 Valspar Championship. Malnati's wife, Alicia Malnati, has been a key part of his journey.

Alicia Malnati grew up in the Kansas City area in Missouri, being an accomplished gymnast in her youth. She ultimately went to the University of Missouri, where she met Peter, who was playing college golf there.

Ultimately, they got married and have been married since 2013. They now have two children together.

See pictures of Peter Malnati's wife, Alicia Malnati.