Who is Keith Mitchell? Bio for the 2024 Valspar Championship leader

Keith Mitchell is the leader of the 2024 Valspar Championship and carries a two-shot lead into the final round at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course near Tampa, Fla. After winning once in his career already, Keith Mitchell could have another huge breakthrough.

You may know Keith Mitchell as the winner of the 2019 Honda Classic at PGA National.

Mitchell is 32 years old, and he is in the field at Valspar Championship because he is a top-70 finisher on the PGA Tour FedEx Cup last season.

For Mitchell, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Mitchell was born in Chattanooga, Tenn. He played college golf at the University of Georgia before making his way into the world of professional golf.

Mitchell is hitting his prime

Keith Mitchell has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2014.

Mitchell earned his first PGA Tour win in March 2019 at the Honda Classic. He has had other close calls to win, including at Pebble Beach, but he is yet to hoist that second trophy.

Entering this week, Mitchell was ranked 62nd in FedEx Cup points and ranked 72nd in the Official World Golf Ranking.

In his personal life, Mitchell is married to his wife, Claire.

What a win at the Valspar Championship means

With a win today, Mitchell would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including a five-year PGA Tour exemption. He is already exempt into all four majors, including the US Open for 10 years and the other three for five years. And, according to the 2024 Valspar Championship payout, he would win $1.512 million to top it all off.