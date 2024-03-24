Who is Cameron Young? Bio for the 2024 Valspar Championship contender

Cameron Young is a contender in the final round of the 2024 Valspar Championship, the PGA Tour's final event of the Florida Swing in the Tampa area. After having so many close calls on Tour, Cameron Young could have a huge breakthrough.

Young is 26 years old, and he is in the field at the 2024 Valspar Championship as a top-50 finisher in the prior season's FedEx Cup standings.

For Young, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Young was born in Scarborough, N.Y. He played college golf at Wake Forest University and has a family involved in the golf industry, with his dad working at Sleepy Hollow, a great private club.

Young is hitting his prime

Cameron Young has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2019.

Young has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he was on the medal stand in two majors in 2022 and is the 2022 Rookie of the Year award winner.

Entering this week, Young was ranked 45th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 23rd in the Official World Golf Ranking.

In his personal life, Young is married to his wife Kelsey Dalition.

What a win at the Valspar Championship means

