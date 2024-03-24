Cameron Young's wife Kelsey Dalition: Pictures, bio
Golf Culture

Cameron Young’s wife Kelsey Dalition: Pictures, bio

March 24, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


Cameron Young is the 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, and he's looking for a breakthrough PGA Tour win at the 2024 Valspar Championship. Young's wife, Kelsey Dalition, has been a key part of his journey.

The pair were engaged in 2019 and have since married. Campbell and Young had been dating for four years when Young popped the question. Young went to LSU, where he starred on the golf team.

He quickly got to the PGA Tour and has been climbing toward a breakthrough win.

See pictures of Cameron Young's wife, Kelsey Dalition.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is the founder, owner and operator of Golf News Net.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.