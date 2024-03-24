Cameron Young’s wife Kelsey Dalition: Pictures, bio

Cameron Young is the 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, and he's looking for a breakthrough PGA Tour win at the 2024 Valspar Championship. Young's wife, Kelsey Dalition, has been a key part of his journey.

The pair were engaged in 2019 and have since married. Campbell and Young had been dating for four years when Young popped the question. Young went to LSU, where he starred on the golf team.

He quickly got to the PGA Tour and has been climbing toward a breakthrough win.

See pictures of Cameron Young's wife, Kelsey Dalition.