2024 The Players Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
CMC PGA Tour

March 17, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 The Players Championship prize money payout is from the $25 million purse, with 73 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of The Players Championship prize pool is at $4,500,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $2,725,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Players Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $49,750.

For 2024 The Players Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The Players Championship field is headed by Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard is topped by Schauffele after Clark found the water on the 17th hole on Saturday.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 The Players Championship from the correct 2024 The Players Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 The Players Championship prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 50 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 750 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all major events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 80 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets berths into all four 2024 majors for three years, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 The Players Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $4,500,000
2 $2,725,000
3 $1,725,000
4 $1,225,000
5 $1,025,000
6 $906,250
7 $843,750
8 $781,250
9 $731,250
10 $681,250
11 $631,250
12 $581,250
13 $531,250
14 $481,250
15 $456,250
16 $431,250
17 $406,250
18 $381,250
19 $356,250
20 $331,250
21 $306,250
22 $281,250
23 $261,250
24 $241,250
25 $221,250
26 $201,250
27 $193,750
28 $186,250
29 $178,750
30 $171,250
31 $163,750
32 $156,250
33 $148,750
34 $142,500
35 $136,250
36 $130,000
37 $123,750
38 $118,750
39 $113,750
40 $108,750
41 $103,750
42 $98,750
43 $93,750
44 $88,750
45 $83,750
46 $78,750
47 $73,750
48 $69,750
49 $66,250
50 $64,250
51 $62,750
52 $61,250
53 $60,250
54 $59,250
55 $58,750
56 $58,250
57 $57,750
58 $57,250
59 $56,750
60 $56,250
61 $55,750
62 $55,250
63 $54,750
64 $54,250
65 $53,750
66 $53,250
67 $52,750
68 $52,250
69 $51,750
70 $51,250
71 $50,750
72 $50,250
73 $49,750

