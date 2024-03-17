2024 The Players Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2024 The Players Championship prize money payout is from the $25 million purse, with 73 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of The Players Championship prize pool is at $4,500,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $2,725,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Players Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $49,750.

For 2024 The Players Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The Players Championship field is headed by Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard is topped by Schauffele after Clark found the water on the 17th hole on Saturday.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 The Players Championship from the correct 2024 The Players Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 The Players Championship prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 50 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 750 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all major events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 80 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets berths into all four 2024 majors for three years, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 The Players Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2024 The Players Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard