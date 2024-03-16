Who is Wyndham Clark? Bio for the 2024 The Players Championship leader

Wyndham Clark is the leader of the 2024 Players Championship after shooting 65-65 to open the tournament and carry a four-shot lead into the weekend at TPC Sawgrass. After taking Pebble Beach this year to notch another huge PGA Tour win, Wyndham Clark could have another huge breakthrough.

You may know Wyndham Clark as the winner of the 2023 US Open Championship, the USGA major event at Los Angeles Country Club.

Clark is 30 years old, and he is in the field at The Players Championship because he is the reigning US Open champion, which gets him a five-year exemption into this tournament.

For Clark, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Clark was born in Denver, Colo. He played college golf at the University of Oregon before making his way into the world of professional golf.

Clark is hitting his prime

Wyndham Clark has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2017.

Clark earned his first PGA Tour win in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship. Also he got into a playoff for the 2021 Bermuda Championship before losing to Brian Gay. He then won the 2023 US Open and the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when the event was shortened to 54 holes due to horrible weather.

Entering this week, Clark was ranked 2nd in FedEx Cup points and ranked 32nd in the Official World Golf Ranking.

In his personal life, Clark is single.

What a win at the Wells Fargo Championship means

With a win today, Clark would earn the benefits of being a Players Championship winner, including a five-year PGA Tour exemption. He is already exempt into all four majors, including the US Open for 10 years and the other three for five years. And, according to the 2024 The Players Championship payout, he would win $4.5 million to top it all off.