The perks of winning The Players Championship: Tournaments, exemptions, what the winner gets

There are a lot of perks that come with winning the The Players Championship on the PGA Tour.
The winner gets The Players Championship first-place prize money, which is $4.5 million in 2024, representing 18 percent of the total purse.
In addition, The Players Championship winner earns entry into the The Players Championship for the next five years, entry into the four majors for three years, as well as PGA Tour exemptions and other goodies.
Let's lay out all the benefits of winning the The Players Championship, showing what the The Players Championship winner gets.
- Prestige, obviously -- you're in a limited company of players to ever win the The Players Championship
- The Players Championship champions locker: A The Players Championship champion gets a spot and a locker among The Players Championship winners.
- The Players Championship trophy: The Players Championship champions also get a trophy that is 15-inch-tall statue of a player that looks like the player in the PGA Tour logo standing on the island-green 17th hole. The face of the trophy is the composite image of the past winners of the tournament.
- Five-year Players exemption: You're in the The Players Championship for the next five years
- Major exemptions: You're in the U.S. Open, Open Championship and PGA Championship for the next three years
- You get a 5-year exemption on the PGA Tour for winning The Players, and you can pretty much set your schedule for two years
- You get a spot in the Signature events for the remainder of the year
- You get 80 Official World Golf Ranking points, which pretty much locks up a spot in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking for 18 months, no matter what
- You get 750 FedEx Cup points
- You get big Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup points if you're an American or European player