The 2024 Puerto Rico Open purse is set for $4 million, with the winner's share coming in at $720,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open field is headed by Rasmus Hojgaard, Robert MacIntyre, Fred Biondi and more of the world's best players.

The 144-player field competes in the 1th event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament representing the opposite-field event of the Florida Swing.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

This is the 11th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 300 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 22 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into the PGA Championship, The Players and The Sentry in 2025.

2024 Puerto Rico Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $720,000 2 $436,000 3 $276,000 4 $196,000 5 $164,000 6 $145,000 7 $135,000 8 $125,000 9 $117,000 10 $109,000 11 $101,000 12 $93,000 13 $85,000 14 $77,000 15 $73,000 16 $69,000 17 $65,000 18 $61,000 19 $57,000 20 $53,000 21 $49,000 22 $45,000 23 $41,800 24 $38,600 25 $35,400 26 $32,200 27 $31,000 28 $29,800 29 $28,600 30 $27,400 31 $26,200 32 $25,000 33 $23,800 34 $22,800 35 $21,800 36 $20,800 37 $19,800 38 $19,000 39 $18,200 40 $17,400 41 $16,600 42 $15,800 43 $15,000 44 $14,200 45 $13,400 46 $12,600 47 $11,800 48 $11,160 49 $10,600 50 $10,280 51 $10,040 52 $9,800 53 $9,640 54 $9,480 55 $9,400 56 $9,320 57 $9,240 58 $9,160 59 $9,080 60 $9,000 61 $8,920 62 $8,840 63 $8,760 64 $8,680 65 $8,600

2024 Puerto Rico Open: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Puerto Rico Open purse? The 2024 Puerto Rico Open purse is $4 million.

How much is the 2024 Puerto Rico Open winner's share? The 2024 Puerto Rico Open winner's share is $720,000.

What is the 2024 Puerto Rico Open field size? The 2024 Puerto Rico Open field features 132 players.