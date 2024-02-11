2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

February 11, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Sahith Theegala
The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open prize money payout is from the $8.8 million purse, with 73 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Waste Management Phoenix Open prize pool is at $1,584,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $959,200 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Waste Management Phoenix Open prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $17,512.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open field is headed by Sahith Theegala, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and more. The leaderboard is loaded and jammed, meaning any number of players within five shots have a chance to win.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open from the correct 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid, as is the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all standard events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 56 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets berths into all four 2024 majors and The Players, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the 2025 Signature events.

2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,584,000
2 $959,200
3 $607,200
4 $431,200
5 $360,800
6 $319,000
7 $297,000
8 $275,000
9 $257,400
10 $239,800
11 $222,200
12 $204,600
13 $187,000
14 $169,400
15 $160,600
16 $151,800
17 $143,000
18 $134,200
19 $125,400
20 $116,600
21 $107,800
22 $99,000
23 $91,960
24 $84,920
25 $77,880
26 $70,840
27 $68,200
28 $65,560
29 $62,920
30 $60,280
31 $57,640
32 $55,000
33 $52,360
34 $50,160
35 $47,960
36 $45,760
37 $43,560
38 $41,800
39 $40,040
40 $38,280
41 $36,520
42 $34,760
43 $33,000
44 $31,240
45 $29,480
46 $27,720
47 $25,960
48 $24,552
49 $23,320
50 $22,616
51 $22,088
52 $21,560
53 $21,208
54 $20,856
55 $20,680
56 $20,504
57 $20,328
58 $20,152
59 $19,976
60 $19,800
61 $19,624
62 $19,448
63 $19,272
64 $19,096
65 $18,920
66 $18,744
67 $18,568
68 $18,392
69 $18,216
70 $18,040
71 $17,864
72 $17,688
73 $17,512

