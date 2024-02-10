Meet Sunday Red: Tiger Woods’ new apparel brand in collaboration with TaylorMade

Tiger Woods and Nike are done after nearly 30 years together, but the 15-time major champion is set to play golf and host in Los Angeles next week at the PGA Tour's The Genesis Invitational.

Woods playing inside the ropes, with people watching and cameras all on him means he needs to be wearing something new out on the golf course. And, he'll hope to be playing the weekend to he'll get a chance to wear his Sunday red.

Or should I say: Sunday Red.

Next week, Tiger Woods will debut his new apparel brand, called Sunday Red and created in a collaboration with one of his equipment sponsors, TaylorMade Golf. The trademark for the brand was filed in December, shortly after Woods and Nike jointly announced a break up after 27 years of working together and hundreds of millions -- if not billions -- in sales.

The reason for the brand name is pretty obvious: Tiger Woods has long worn red shirts on Sundays, and it's become an iconic look -- not just in golf but in all of sports.

The logo is an interpretation of a tiger, fitting with Eldrick Woods' nickname. The logo has 15 "stripes" as part of it, and that's no doubt an homage to how many professional major championships Woods has won, with the last coming at the 2019 Masters.

Woods has teased the collection several times in the last week, ahead of his return to the PGA Tour at Riviera Country Club. Tiger watchers have been surveying the images for clues of what's to come, and it does appear there will be Sunday Red shirts, pants, belts, hats and gloves.

It's unclear, though, if the Sunday Red apparel brand will have shoes as part of the initial offering or down the line. When Woods returned to competitive golf after his 2021 single-car wreck outside of Los Angeles after that year's The Genesis Invitational, he came back wearing FootJoy golf shoes. Nike Golf was unable to come up with a shoe that provided the right support and stability for Woods' damaged legs, and he ultimately never wore Nike Golf shoes again. Woods may have new shoes with the Sunday Red brand or continue wearing FootJoys. With TaylorMade not involved in the golf footwear space at the moment, either outcome is possible.

No matter what Woods is wearing on his feet, he will otherwise be wearing his own label for the first time in his career.