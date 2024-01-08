Tiger Woods announces break-up with Nike after nearly 30 years

Tiger Woods has announced the end of a 27-plus-year relationship with Nike and Nike Golf that will see the 15-time major winner wearing something other than the Swoosh for the first time in a long time.

In a post on his social media accounts, Woods shared a photo of himself, his mom and Nike founder Phil Knight. Accompanying the post was a graphic announcing the break-up. It read:

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight's passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!"

The Woods-Nike break-up had been the subject of speculation for months, with rumors picking up steam in December during the PNC Championship in Orlando. Tiger Woods was wearing Nike, but Woods' son, Charlie, was not.

Even before then, there had been murmurs that Nike was not going to work with Woods any longer. Since Woods made his comeback from the 2021 Los Angeles-area single-car wreck that nearly claimed his life, he wore FootJoy golf shoes when he competed. Woods didn't offer a complete explanation for the change at the time, but FootJoy shoes aren't as narrow as Nike shoes, and Woods needed support for his feet and legs, which bore the most brunt of the high-speed crash.

Still, after multiple years, Nike hadn't produced a shoe for Woods that he could wear while competing.

Over nearly 30 years, though, the Woods-Nike relationship was powerful for the Oregon-based brand. Woods brought in billions in sales to the Nike Golf division, which wound up making golf equipment that Woods used before bowing out of the hard goods side of golf in 2016. Nike made Woods hundreds of millions of dollars in return. The two brands will be forever linked, particularly with Woods' Sunday red shirt that became his calling card.

It's unclear what Woods will wear next, and there are rumors of an imminent announcement. However, Woods now has an opportunity at age 48 to establish a personal brand on his own or with a new apparel company that could extend well into the final days of his playing career on the PGA Tour.