2023 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Yuta Suguira, who earned the Japan Golf Tour at Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki, Japan.

Suguira won this huge tournament on the schedule as an amateur, prevailing over Keita Nakajima and Taiga Semikawa by three shots on 12-under 272.

Brad Kennedy, Yusaku Miyazato and Takahiro Hataji finished tied for fourth place in the limited-field event on 7-under total.

Suguira did not win the ¥40,000,000 winner's share of the ¥200,000,000 purse.

Dunlop Phoenix Tournament recap notes

Suguira earned 10 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, with four top-50 players in the field this week.

There was a cut this week, with 61 players finishing the event.

The 2023 Japan Golf Tour schedule continues next week with the Casio World Open.

2023 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

