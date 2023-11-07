Butterfield Bermuda Championship history, results and past winners
Butterfield Bermuda Championship history, results and past winners

11/07/2023
Golf News Net
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is the PGA Tour's Bermuda event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in the fall portion of the schedule.

The event, which was first played in 2019, has been slated to be played as an opposite-field event, but it has been upgraded to a full-fledged PGA Tour event.

The event was upgraded in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions it created in China, with the former WGC HSBC Champions no longer being played.

No player has won the event multiple times yet.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship format

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 132 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship host courses

  • 2019-present: Port Royal Golf Course

Butterfield Bermuda Championship past sponsors

Butterfield Bermuda Championship has had just one sponsor.

  • 2019-2020: Bermuda Championship
  • 2021-present: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Butterfield Bermuda Championship history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2022 Seamus Power 265 −19 1 $6,500,000
2021 Lucas Herbert 269 −15 1 $6,500,000
2020 Brian Gay 269 −15 PO $4,000,000
2019 Brendon Todd 260 −24 4 $3,000,000


