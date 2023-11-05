2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup playoffs event, played at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, from Nov. 9-12, 2023.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is headlined by the likes of Lucas Glover, Adam Scott, Akshay Bhatia and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the sixth tournament of the FedEx Fall. It is an official event on the schedule, but it is not considered part of the FedEx Cup season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking the fifth event of the new FedEx Fall, where players who did not qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs will compete for their PGA Tour status, while those who were eliminated from the playoffs after the first stage seek to improve their standing for the first two Signature events of 2024.

We have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship alternate list has been published, and George McNeill and Kevin Stadler are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $6.5 million purse, with five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field

PLAYER Tyson Alexander Ryan Armour Arjun Atwal Aaron Baddeley Chris Baker Ricky Barnes Sam Bennett Oliver Betschart Akshay Bhatia Fred Biondi Jonas Blixt Ryan Brehm Scott Brown George Bryan Wesley Bryan Jonathan Byrd Greg Chalmers Kevin Chappell Stewart Cink Trevor Cone Martin Contini Austin Cook Ben Crane MJ Daffue Thomas Detry Zecheng Dou Jason Dufner Nick Dunlap Nico Echavarria Harrison Endycott Derek Ernst Dylan Frittelli Tommy Gainey Brice Garnett Robert Garrigus Brian Gay Ryan Gerard Doug Ghim Michael Gligic Lucas Glover Fabián Gómez Will Gordon Tano Goya Brent Grant Cody Gribble Ben Griffin Lanto Griffin Danny Guise Chesson Hadley Paul Haley II Harry Hall Nick Hardy Scott Harrington Lucas Herbert Jim Herman Kramer Hickok Harry Higgs Charley Hoffman Mark Hubbard Mackenzie Hughes Chase Johnson Sung Kang Patton Kizzire Russell Knox Greg Koch Satoshi Kodaira Kelly Kraft Peter Kuest Martin Laird Derek Lamely Andrew Landry Hank Lebioda David Lingmerth David Lipsky Luke List Adam Long Justin Lower Peter Malnati Ben Martin William McGirt Max McGreevy Troy Merritt Ryan Moore S.Y. Noh Alex Noren Henrik Norlander Andrew Novak Augusto Núñez Sean O'Hair Jeff Overton Ryan Palmer C.T. Pan Taylor Pendrith Cameron Percy Scott Piercy D.A. Points Ted Potter, Jr. Doc Redman Davis Riley Kevin Roy Scott Roy Matti Schmid Matthias Schwab Adam Scott Michael Sims Alex Smalley Austin Smotherman Kyle Stanley Robert Streb Chris Stroud Brian Stuard Brendon Todd D.J. Trahan Martin Trainer Kevin Tway Bo Van Pelt Erik van Rooyen Camilo Villegas Jimmy Walker Nick Watney Trevor Werbylo Richy Werenski Eric West Kyle Westmoreland Vince Whaley Kyle Wilshire Brandon Wu Dylan Wu Carson Young Kevin Yu Carl Yuan Andy Zhang

Top 50 players in 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field