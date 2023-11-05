2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field: Players, rankings
PGA Tour

2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field: Players, rankings

11/05/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Lucas Glover
Open radio player  OPEN MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup playoffs event, played at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, from Nov. 9-12, 2023.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is headlined by the likes of Lucas Glover, Adam Scott, Akshay Bhatia and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the sixth tournament of the FedEx Fall. It is an official event on the schedule, but it is not considered part of the FedEx Cup season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking the fifth event of the new FedEx Fall, where players who did not qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs will compete for their PGA Tour status, while those who were eliminated from the playoffs after the first stage seek to improve their standing for the first two Signature events of 2024.

We have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship alternate list has been published, and George McNeill and Kevin Stadler are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $6.5 million purse, with five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Ryan Armour
Arjun Atwal
Aaron Baddeley
Chris Baker
Ricky Barnes
Sam Bennett
Oliver Betschart
Akshay Bhatia
Fred Biondi
Jonas Blixt
Ryan Brehm
Scott Brown
George Bryan
Wesley Bryan
Jonathan Byrd
Greg Chalmers
Kevin Chappell
Stewart Cink
Trevor Cone
Martin Contini
Austin Cook
Ben Crane
MJ Daffue
Thomas Detry
Zecheng Dou
Jason Dufner
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Harrison Endycott
Derek Ernst
Dylan Frittelli
Tommy Gainey
Brice Garnett
Robert Garrigus
Brian Gay
Ryan Gerard
Doug Ghim
Michael Gligic
Lucas Glover
Fabián Gómez
Will Gordon
Tano Goya
Brent Grant
Cody Gribble
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Danny Guise
Chesson Hadley
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Scott Harrington
Lucas Herbert
Jim Herman
Kramer Hickok
Harry Higgs
Charley Hoffman
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Chase Johnson
Sung Kang
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Greg Koch
Satoshi Kodaira
Kelly Kraft
Peter Kuest
Martin Laird
Derek Lamely
Andrew Landry
Hank Lebioda
David Lingmerth
David Lipsky
Luke List
Adam Long
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
William McGirt
Max McGreevy
Troy Merritt
Ryan Moore
S.Y. Noh
Alex Noren
Henrik Norlander
Andrew Novak
Augusto Núñez
Sean O'Hair
Jeff Overton
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Taylor Pendrith
Cameron Percy
Scott Piercy
D.A. Points
Ted Potter, Jr.
Doc Redman
Davis Riley
Kevin Roy
Scott Roy
Matti Schmid
Matthias Schwab
Adam Scott
Michael Sims
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
Kyle Stanley
Robert Streb
Chris Stroud
Brian Stuard
Brendon Todd
D.J. Trahan
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Bo Van Pelt
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Jimmy Walker
Nick Watney
Trevor Werbylo
Richy Werenski
Eric West
Kyle Westmoreland
Vince Whaley
Kyle Wilshire
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan
Andy Zhang

Top 50 players in 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field

RANK PLAYER
32 Lucas Glover
45 Adam Scott

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.