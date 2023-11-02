2023 World Wide Technology Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship purse is set for $8.2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,476,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship field is headed by Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young and more of the world's best players.

The 132-player field competes in the fifth event of the FedEx Cup Fall on the PGA Tour schedule, with a seven-event docket wrapping up the year and identifying the top 125 players who keep their PGA Tour cards and the top 10 players who get into the first two mainland US Signature events of 2024.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico.

This is the fifth PGA Tour event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 30 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and Tournament of Champions.

2023 World Wide Technology Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout