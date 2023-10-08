2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Paul Barjon, who earned the season-ending win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind.

Barjon secured his PGA Tour card for next season with a three-shot win on 14-under 274, taking a three-shot win over Fabian Gomez, a PGA Tour veteran himself.

Joe Highsmith and Mac Meissner, who shot a 59 this season, finished tied for third place. Josh Teater, a long-time PGA Tour player, regained full status on the circuit thanks to a solo fifth-place finish.

Barjon won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Barjon earned 10.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week, a cut was not made as the field was limited to the top 75 players in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule has now concluded, with the top 30 finishers in Korn Ferry Tour points earning 2024 PGA Tour cards.

2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

