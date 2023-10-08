2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Korn Ferry Tour

10/08/2023

10/08/2023
Golf News Net
The Korn Ferry Tour logo
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Paul Barjon, who earned the season-ending win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind.

Barjon secured his PGA Tour card for next season with a three-shot win on 14-under 274, taking a three-shot win over Fabian Gomez, a PGA Tour veteran himself.

Joe Highsmith and Mac Meissner, who shot a 59 this season, finished tied for third place. Josh Teater, a long-time PGA Tour player, regained full status on the circuit thanks to a solo fifth-place finish.

Barjon won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Barjon earned 10.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week, a cut was not made as the field was limited to the top 75 players in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule has now concluded, with the top 30 finishers in Korn Ferry Tour points earning 2024 PGA Tour cards.

2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Paul Barjon -14 72 70 64 68 274 $270,000
2 Fabián Gómez -11 73 67 70 67 277 $135,000
T3 Joe Highsmith -10 73 70 69 66 278 $78,263
T3 Mac Meissner -10 71 71 68 68 278 $78,263
5 Josh Teater -8 71 71 64 74 280 $55,500
T6 Chandler Phillips -7 70 71 72 68 281 $44,813
T6 Alejandro Tosti -7 69 68 74 70 281 $44,813
T6 Ben Kohles -7 68 67 75 71 281 $44,813
T6 Wilson Furr -7 71 68 70 72 281 $44,813
T10 Jake Knapp -6 69 69 74 70 282 $33,469
T10 Roger Sloan -6 72 73 66 71 282 $33,469
T10 Thomas Walsh -6 70 69 71 72 282 $33,469
T10 Mason Andersen -6 64 71 74 73 282 $33,469
T14 Dimi Papadatos -5 68 74 72 69 283 $26,250
T14 Matt McCarty -5 69 68 73 73 283 $26,250
T14 David Kocher -5 67 71 70 75 283 $26,250
T17 Brandon Harkins -4 70 73 72 69 284 $22,500
T17 Taylor Dickson -4 70 72 70 72 284 $22,500
19 Tim Widing -3 72 78 68 67 285 $20,250
T20 Jacob Bridgeman -2 73 72 75 66 286 $14,813
T20 Patrick Cover -2 76 72 69 69 286 $14,813
T20 Jamie Lovemark -2 76 70 71 69 286 $14,813
T20 Jacob Solomon -2 72 74 71 69 286 $14,813
T20 Curtis Luck -2 76 69 71 70 286 $14,813
T20 Chris Gotterup -2 71 71 74 70 286 $14,813
T20 Chan Kim -2 72 69 72 73 286 $14,813
T20 Patrick Fishburn -2 71 70 71 74 286 $14,813
T28 Max Greyserman -1 71 69 72 75 287 $10,725
T28 Shad Tuten -1 69 73 69 76 287 $10,725
T30 Pontus Nyholm E 76 71 73 68 288 $9,238
T30 Patrick Welch E 74 73 72 69 288 $9,238
T30 Jimmy Stanger E 75 70 71 72 288 $9,238
T30 Jeremy Paul E 74 70 71 73 288 $9,238
T30 Rico Hoey E 71 70 73 74 288 $9,238
T30 Steven Fisk E 71 66 75 76 288 $9,238
T36 Rhein Gibson 1 76 73 72 68 289 $7,875
T36 Davis Chatfield 1 75 70 74 70 289 $7,875
T36 Trace Crowe 1 73 66 76 74 289 $7,875
T39 Thomas Rosenmueller 2 74 69 74 73 290 $7,215
T39 Chase Seiffert 2 71 71 73 75 290 $7,215
T41 Adrien Dumont de Chassart 3 75 77 72 67 291 $6,690
T41 Cody Blick 3 77 72 71 71 291 $6,690
T41 Ryan McCormick 3 73 71 75 72 291 $6,690
T41 John VanDerLaan 3 72 73 73 73 291 $6,690
T41 Frankie Capan III 3 78 72 66 75 291 $6,690
T46 Jackson Suber 4 76 74 72 70 292 $6,090
T46 Parker Coody 4 78 68 76 70 292 $6,090
T46 Carter Jenkins 4 84 70 67 71 292 $6,090
T46 Joey Garber 4 78 71 72 71 292 $6,090
T46 Chris Petefish 4 75 72 73 72 292 $6,090
T46 Sam Saunders 4 71 76 72 73 292 $6,090
T52 Quade Cummins 5 77 71 77 68 293 $5,850
T52 Rafael Campos 5 71 72 76 74 293 $5,850
T52 Norman Xiong 5 70 72 77 74 293 $5,850
55 David Skinns 6 74 68 78 74 294 $5,790
T56 Brad Hopfinger 7 76 78 74 67 295 $5,745
T56 John Augenstein 7 69 77 74 75 295 $5,745
T58 Wil Bateman 8 75 73 77 71 296 $5,685
T58 Scott Gutschewski 8 73 74 75 74 296 $5,685
60 Brett Drewitt 9 74 75 76 72 297 $5,640
T61 Jorge Fernández Valdés 10 76 71 77 74 298 $5,595
T61 Tom Whitney 10 76 74 73 75 298 $5,595
63 Logan McAllister 11 75 74 73 77 299 $5,550
64 Ricky Castillo 12 81 75 73 71 300 $5,520
T65 Kevin Dougherty 13 78 73 80 70 301 $5,475
T65 Ben Silverman 13 76 70 77 78 301 $5,475
T67 Trent Phillips 15 71 77 80 75 303 $5,400
T67 Roberto Díaz 15 78 73 76 76 303 $5,400
T67 Spencer Levin 15 75 83 68 77 303 $5,400
T70 Pierceson Coody 16 76 80 73 75 304 $5,325
T70 Cristobal Del Solar 16 76 74 77 77 304 $5,325

