2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Paul Barjon, who earned the season-ending win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind.
Barjon secured his PGA Tour card for next season with a three-shot win on 14-under 274, taking a three-shot win over Fabian Gomez, a PGA Tour veteran himself.
Joe Highsmith and Mac Meissner, who shot a 59 this season, finished tied for third place. Josh Teater, a long-time PGA Tour player, regained full status on the circuit thanks to a solo fifth-place finish.
Barjon won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes
Barjon earned 10.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.
This week, a cut was not made as the field was limited to the top 75 players in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings.
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule has now concluded, with the top 30 finishers in Korn Ferry Tour points earning 2024 PGA Tour cards.
2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Paul Barjon
|-14
|72
|70
|64
|68
|274
|$270,000
|2
|Fabián Gómez
|-11
|73
|67
|70
|67
|277
|$135,000
|T3
|Joe Highsmith
|-10
|73
|70
|69
|66
|278
|$78,263
|T3
|Mac Meissner
|-10
|71
|71
|68
|68
|278
|$78,263
|5
|Josh Teater
|-8
|71
|71
|64
|74
|280
|$55,500
|T6
|Chandler Phillips
|-7
|70
|71
|72
|68
|281
|$44,813
|T6
|Alejandro Tosti
|-7
|69
|68
|74
|70
|281
|$44,813
|T6
|Ben Kohles
|-7
|68
|67
|75
|71
|281
|$44,813
|
|T6
|Wilson Furr
|-7
|71
|68
|70
|72
|281
|$44,813
|T10
|Jake Knapp
|-6
|69
|69
|74
|70
|282
|$33,469
|T10
|Roger Sloan
|-6
|72
|73
|66
|71
|282
|$33,469
|T10
|Thomas Walsh
|-6
|70
|69
|71
|72
|282
|$33,469
|T10
|Mason Andersen
|-6
|64
|71
|74
|73
|282
|$33,469
|T14
|Dimi Papadatos
|-5
|68
|74
|72
|69
|283
|$26,250
|T14
|Matt McCarty
|-5
|69
|68
|73
|73
|283
|$26,250
|T14
|David Kocher
|-5
|67
|71
|70
|75
|283
|$26,250
|T17
|Brandon Harkins
|-4
|70
|73
|72
|69
|284
|$22,500
|
|T17
|Taylor Dickson
|-4
|70
|72
|70
|72
|284
|$22,500
|19
|Tim Widing
|-3
|72
|78
|68
|67
|285
|$20,250
|T20
|Jacob Bridgeman
|-2
|73
|72
|75
|66
|286
|$14,813
|T20
|Patrick Cover
|-2
|76
|72
|69
|69
|286
|$14,813
|T20
|Jamie Lovemark
|-2
|76
|70
|71
|69
|286
|$14,813
|T20
|Jacob Solomon
|-2
|72
|74
|71
|69
|286
|$14,813
|T20
|Curtis Luck
|-2
|76
|69
|71
|70
|286
|$14,813
|T20
|Chris Gotterup
|-2
|71
|71
|74
|70
|286
|$14,813
|T20
|Chan Kim
|-2
|72
|69
|72
|73
|286
|$14,813
|
|T20
|Patrick Fishburn
|-2
|71
|70
|71
|74
|286
|$14,813
|T28
|Max Greyserman
|-1
|71
|69
|72
|75
|287
|$10,725
|T28
|Shad Tuten
|-1
|69
|73
|69
|76
|287
|$10,725
|T30
|Pontus Nyholm
|E
|76
|71
|73
|68
|288
|$9,238
|T30
|Patrick Welch
|E
|74
|73
|72
|69
|288
|$9,238
|T30
|Jimmy Stanger
|E
|75
|70
|71
|72
|288
|$9,238
|T30
|Jeremy Paul
|E
|74
|70
|71
|73
|288
|$9,238
|T30
|Rico Hoey
|E
|71
|70
|73
|74
|288
|$9,238
|T30
|Steven Fisk
|E
|71
|66
|75
|76
|288
|$9,238
|
|T36
|Rhein Gibson
|1
|76
|73
|72
|68
|289
|$7,875
|T36
|Davis Chatfield
|1
|75
|70
|74
|70
|289
|$7,875
|T36
|Trace Crowe
|1
|73
|66
|76
|74
|289
|$7,875
|T39
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|2
|74
|69
|74
|73
|290
|$7,215
|T39
|Chase Seiffert
|2
|71
|71
|73
|75
|290
|$7,215
|T41
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|3
|75
|77
|72
|67
|291
|$6,690
|T41
|Cody Blick
|3
|77
|72
|71
|71
|291
|$6,690
|T41
|Ryan McCormick
|3
|73
|71
|75
|72
|291
|$6,690
|T41
|John VanDerLaan
|3
|72
|73
|73
|73
|291
|$6,690
|
|T41
|Frankie Capan III
|3
|78
|72
|66
|75
|291
|$6,690
|T46
|Jackson Suber
|4
|76
|74
|72
|70
|292
|$6,090
|T46
|Parker Coody
|4
|78
|68
|76
|70
|292
|$6,090
|T46
|Carter Jenkins
|4
|84
|70
|67
|71
|292
|$6,090
|T46
|Joey Garber
|4
|78
|71
|72
|71
|292
|$6,090
|T46
|Chris Petefish
|4
|75
|72
|73
|72
|292
|$6,090
|T46
|Sam Saunders
|4
|71
|76
|72
|73
|292
|$6,090
|T52
|Quade Cummins
|5
|77
|71
|77
|68
|293
|$5,850
|T52
|Rafael Campos
|5
|71
|72
|76
|74
|293
|$5,850
|
|T52
|Norman Xiong
|5
|70
|72
|77
|74
|293
|$5,850
|55
|David Skinns
|6
|74
|68
|78
|74
|294
|$5,790
|T56
|Brad Hopfinger
|7
|76
|78
|74
|67
|295
|$5,745
|T56
|John Augenstein
|7
|69
|77
|74
|75
|295
|$5,745
|T58
|Wil Bateman
|8
|75
|73
|77
|71
|296
|$5,685
|T58
|Scott Gutschewski
|8
|73
|74
|75
|74
|296
|$5,685
|60
|Brett Drewitt
|9
|74
|75
|76
|72
|297
|$5,640
|T61
|Jorge Fernández Valdés
|10
|76
|71
|77
|74
|298
|$5,595
|T61
|Tom Whitney
|10
|76
|74
|73
|75
|298
|$5,595
|
|63
|Logan McAllister
|11
|75
|74
|73
|77
|299
|$5,550
|64
|Ricky Castillo
|12
|81
|75
|73
|71
|300
|$5,520
|T65
|Kevin Dougherty
|13
|78
|73
|80
|70
|301
|$5,475
|T65
|Ben Silverman
|13
|76
|70
|77
|78
|301
|$5,475
|T67
|Trent Phillips
|15
|71
|77
|80
|75
|303
|$5,400
|T67
|Roberto Díaz
|15
|78
|73
|76
|76
|303
|$5,400
|T67
|Spencer Levin
|15
|75
|83
|68
|77
|303
|$5,400
|T70
|Pierceson Coody
|16
|76
|80
|73
|75
|304
|$5,325
|T70
|Cristobal Del Solar
|16
|76
|74
|77
|77
|304
|$5,325
|