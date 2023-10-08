2023 Korn Ferry Tour final points list: Which 30 got PGA Tour cards?
2023 Korn Ferry Tour final points list: Which 30 got PGA Tour cards?

10/08/2023
With the conclusion of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the Korn Ferry Tour season ended, settling the fate and priority order of 30 PGA Tour cards for the 2024 PGA Tour season, which begins with the 2024 The Sentry.

Players competing on the Korn Ferry Tour spent the whole season accumulating Korn Ferry Tour points. Winners of the regular-season events earned 500 points with a win, and that figure increased to 600 points in the four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.

At the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the top 30 players in points earned PGA Tour cards.

The winner of the season-long race is fully exempt for the season ahead and get a spot in The Players Championship. Ben Kohles won the list of Korn Fetty Tour grads, so he is the only players NOT subject to the reshuffles in the PGA Tour priority order every six or so events. He is in his own priority order category for the season, ahead of the other graduates. Every other player is subject to the reshuffle.

2023 Korn Ferry Tour graduates

POSITION PLAYER MONEY
1 Ben Kohles 1893.302
2 Chan Kim 1592.354
3 Alejandro Tosti 1560.43
4 Rico Hoey 1559.209
5 Ben Silverman 1523.808
6 Pierceson Coody 1366.122
7 Grayson Murray 1355.647
8 Paul Barjon 1296.001
9 Max Greyserman 1170.083
10 Chandler Phillips 1155.75
11 Adrien Dumont de Chassart 1147.317
12 David Skinns 1141.591
13 Jake Knapp 1138.396
14 Jacob Bridgeman 1080.97
15 Jimmy Stanger 1074.914
16 Norman Xiong 1067.997
17 Nicholas Lindheim 998.08
18 Joe Highsmith 992.583
19 Patrick Fishburn 937.391
20 Mac Meissner 935.409
21 Tom Whitney 923.52
22 Kevin Dougherty 901.379
23 Chris Gotterup 892.185
24 Wilson Furr 886.924
25 Parker Coody 886.458
26 Josh Teater 876.463
27 Ryan McCormick 876.241
28 Scott Gutschewski 874.807
29 Roger Sloan 867.644
30 Rafael Campos 862.444

