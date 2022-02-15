2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues
02/15/2022 at 3:45 pm
The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule has been announced, with a 26-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.

The most significant changes to the schedule are related to the standardization of purses, leading to a guaranteed $1 million purse each week next season.

Purse-boosted events

The minimum purse on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour is $750,000, which is an increase of $150,000 over the 2020-2021 superseason. The purses will increase by $250,000 again next year as well. The standardization of purses goes hand in hand with a tour that offers a standard 500 Korn Ferry Tour points to winners in every event.

International events return

The 2022 schedule will be played almost entirely in the United States, with events outside of the country returning this year. The Pinnacle Bank Championship in Nebraska is the final tournament of the regular season.

Coming on to the schedule are two new events: the Emerald Coast Classic, to be played for four years in Sandestin, Fla.; and the Paiute Las Vegas Championship, played back-to-back around the 2021 Masters. A number of cancelled and postponed events return this year, too. The Lake Charles Championship will not return.

Korn Ferry Tour Finals

The Korn Ferry Tour schedule will conclude in August, with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals as the remaining three events. The format will remain the same, with 25 Korn Ferry Tour cards up for grabs.

A total of seven Korn Ferry Tour events will be on TV in 2022, all airing on Golf Channel, including the three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, which now starts with the Albertsons Boise Open.

2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule

DATES TOURNAMENT COURSE PURSE WINNER RESULTS
Jan. 16-19 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club, Great Exuma, Bahamas $750,000 Akshay Bhatia Results
Jan. 23-26 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, Bahamas $750,000 Brandon Harkins Results
Feb. 3-6 The Panama Championship Panama Golf Club, Panama City, Panama $750,000 Carson Young Results
Feb. 10-13 Astara Golf Championship Country Club de Bogota, Bogota, Colombia $750,000 Brandon Matthews Results
Feb. 17-20 Lecom Suncoast Classic Lakewood National Golf Club, Lakewood Ranch, Fla. $750,000 Winner Results
March 17-20 Chitimacha Louisiana Open Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club, Broussard, La. $750,000 Winner Results
March 24-27 Lake Charles Championship Country Club at Golden Nugget, Lake Charles, La. $750,000 Winner Results
March 31 – April 3 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club The Landings Club - Deer Creek Course, Savannah, Ga. $750,000 Winner Results
April 13-16 Veritex Bank Championship Texas Rangers Golf Club, Arlington, Texas $750,000 Winner Results
April 28 - May 1 Huntsville Championship The Ledges Golf Club, Huntsville, Ala. $750,000 Winner Results
May 5-8 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation The Grove, College Grove, Tenn. $750,000 Winner Results
May 12-15 Visit Knoxville Open Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, Tenn. $750,000 Winner Results
May 19-22 AdventHealth Championship Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Mis. $750,000 Winner Results
May 26-29 NV5 Invitational pres. By Old National Bank The Glen Club, Glenview, Ill. $750,000 Winner Results
June 2-5 Rex Hospital Open The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation, Raleigh, N.C. $750,000 Winner Results
June 9-12 BMW Charity Pro Am Thornblade Club (Host Course), Greenville, S.C. $750,000 Winner Results
June 17-19-20 6 Wichita Open Crestview Country Club, Wichita, Kan. $750,000 Winner Results
June 23-26 Live and Work in Maine Open Falmouth Country Club, Falmouth, Maine $750,000 Winner Results
June 30 – July 3 TPC Colorado Championship TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colo. $750,000 Winner Results
July 14-17 Memorial Health Championship pres. By LRS Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, Ill. $750,000 Winner Results
July 21-24 Price Cutter Charity Championship pres. By Dr. Pepper Highland Springs Country Club, Springfield, Mo. $750,000 Winner Results
Aug. 4-7 Utah Championship pres. by Zions Bank Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah $750,000 Winner Results
Aug. 11-14 Pinnacle Bank Championship The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb. $850,000 Winner Results
Aug. 18-21 Albertsons Boise Open pres. By Chevron Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho $1,000,000 Winner Results
Aug. 25-28 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course), Columbus, Ohio $1,000,000 Winner Results
Sept. 1-4 Korn Ferry Tour Championship Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind. $1,000,000 Winner Results

