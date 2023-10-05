Future US Amateur venues and dates through 2035: Confirmed and speculative

The US Amateur is often an opportunity for future US Open host courses to showcase what they could do as the venue for the national championship. We now know future US Amateur through 2027, giving us a clear idea about the future sites of the championship

Hosting the US Amateur is also sometimes part of the deal in becoming a US Open host.

Holding a US Amateur is also a possibility for venues that do not have the infrastructure to host the modern US Open.

The US Amateur features 312 players competing on two courses for 36 holes of match play before cutting the field down to the top 64 players for a match-play tournament on the lead hosting course. That means US Amateur venues typically have either multiple courses on site or a sister hosting course for the stroke-play portion of the event.

No matter into which bucket a US Amateur venue falls, they're amazing golf courses.

Future US Amateur venues through 2047

YEAR DATES VENUE 2022 TBA Ridgewood Country Club, Ridgewood, N.J. 2023 TBA Cherry Hills Country Club, Denver, Colo. 2024 TBA Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minn. 2025 TBA The Olympic Club, San Francisco, Calif. 2026 TBA Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa. 2027 TBA Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, N.Y. 2029 TBA Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio 2031 TBA The Honors Course, Ooltewah, Tenn. 2034 TBA The Country Club, Brookline, Mass. 2047 TBA Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

So what about beyond the known future US Amateur venues? We make some guesses.

Potential future US Amateur sites

2028 - Chambers Bay - After a poorly received 2015 US Open host bid, this course deserves another crack. It might come in the form of a second US Amateur or a US Women's Open.

2029 - Streamsong - Admittedly, this is a pipe dream that would require a bit of a schedule shift toward September, but man, wouldn't that be great?

Recent past US Amateur venues