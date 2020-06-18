USGA awards US Amateur to Rochester’s Oak Hill, US Women’s Amateur to Tulsa’s Southern Hills

The USGA announced June 18 that two storied clubs would play future host to its biggest amateur championships.

Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y., has been announced as the host of the 2027 US Amateur, while South Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., will host the 2024 US Women's Amateur.

In 1989, Curtis Strange won his second of back-to-back US Open titles at Oak Hill, which will host the 2023 PGA Championship after hosting in 2013. This will be the third US Am and seventh USGA championship at Oak Hill. The 2027 US Amateur will be played Aug. 9-15. Future US Amateur venues are now known through 2027.

Southern Hills, host of three US Opens, will host its second U.S. Women’s Amateur and 10th USGA championship in 2024. Retief Goosen won the first of his two US Opens in an 18-hole playoff with Mark Brooks in 2001. Tommy Bolt and Hubert Green won their US Opens there in 1958 and 1977, respectively.

The 2024 US Women's Amateur will be played Aug. 5-11. The club, recently restored by Gil Hanse, will also host the 2030 PGA Championship, marking its fifth PGA Championship.

“We are excited to return to both Oak Hill Country Club and Southern Hills Country Club, places with incredible USGA championship pedigrees that have produced storied U.S. Open champions,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, Championships. “The memberships of these clubs and each community’s unbridled enthusiasm will lend themselves well to what we are sure will be two extraordinary championships.”

Founded in 1901, Oak Hill, which has hosted three PGA Championships, moved to its present site in 1926, where Donald Ross designed the East and West Courses, which will combine to host the 2027 US Amateur. In 2019, Andrew Green completed a restoration of the East Course.

Southern Hills was designed by Perry Maxwell and opened for play in 1936. The club was built on land that was donated by oilman Waite Phillips.