2023 Fortinet Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

09/14/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Max Homa
The 2023 Fortinet Championship purse is set for $8.4 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,512,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 Fortinet Championship field is headed by Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field competes in the first event of the FedEx Cup Fall on the PGA Tour schedule, with a seven-event docket wrapping up the year and identifying the top 125 players who keep their PGA Tour cards and the top 10 players who get into the first two mainland US Signature events of 2024.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, Cailf.

This is the first PGA Tour event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 31.2 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and Tournament of Champions.

2023 Fortinet Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,512,000
2 $915,600
3 $579,600
4 $411,600
5 $344,400
6 $304,500
7 $283,500
8 $262,500
9 $245,700
10 $228,900
11 $212,100
12 $195,300
13 $178,500
14 $161,700
15 $153,300
16 $144,900
17 $136,500
18 $128,100
19 $119,700
20 $111,300
21 $102,900
22 $94,500
23 $87,780
24 $81,060
25 $74,340
26 $67,620
27 $65,100
28 $62,580
29 $60,060
30 $57,540
31 $55,020
32 $52,500
33 $49,980
34 $47,880
35 $45,780
36 $43,680
37 $41,580
38 $39,900
39 $38,220
40 $36,540
41 $34,860
42 $33,180
43 $31,500
44 $29,820
45 $28,140
46 $26,460
47 $24,780
48 $23,436
49 $22,260
50 $21,588
51 $21,084
52 $20,580
53 $20,244
54 $19,908
55 $19,740
56 $19,572
57 $19,404
58 $19,236
59 $19,068
60 $18,900
61 $18,732
62 $18,564
63 $18,396
64 $18,228
65 $18,060

