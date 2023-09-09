2023 BMW PGA Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.

The BMW PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, Francesco Molinari and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring many DP World Tour regulars and Ryder Cup hopefuls competing in the tour's flagship event.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $9 million purse each, with 15 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 BMW PGA Championship field

RANKING PLAYER Ludvig Åberg Marcus Armitage Adri Arnaus Nick Bachem Matthew Baldwin Oliver Bekker Wil Besseling Alexander Björk Thomas Bjørn Dan Bradbury Daniel Brown Julien Brun Rafa Cabrera Bello Jorge Campillo John Catlin Todd Clements Aaron Cockerill Nicolas Colsaerts Sean Crocker Jens Dantorp Louis De Jager Thomas Detry Luke Donald Jamie Donaldson Hennie Du Plessis Victor Dubuisson Nacho Elvira Ewen Ferguson Ross Fisher Matt Fitzpatrick Tommy Fleetwood Grant Forrest Simon Forsström Ryan Fox Jeremy Freiburghaus Stephen Gallacher Sebastian Garcia Daniel Gavins Gavin Green Julien Guerrier Chase Hanna Padraig Harrington Tyrrell Hatton Marcus Helligkilde Angel Hidalgo Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Tom Hoge Nicolai Højgaard Rasmus Højgaard Billy Horschel Viktor Hovland Daan Huizing Oliver Hundebøll Scott Jamieson Jazz Janewattananond Matthew Jordan Masahiro Kawamura Maximilian Kieffer Tom Kim Nathan Kimsey Marcus Kinhult Soren Kjeldsen Alexander Knappe Joakim Lagergren Romain Langasque Pablo Larrazábal David Law Thriston Lawrence Craig Lee Min Woo Lee Alexander Levy Haotong Li Mikael Lindberg Zander Lombard Hurly Long Shane Lowry Joost Luiten Robert Macintyre Richard Mansell Rory Mcilroy Tom Mckibbin Adrian Meronk Guido Migliozzi Edoardo Molinari Frances Molinari James Morrison Lukas Nemecz Niklas Nørgaard Vincent Norrman Thorbjørn Olesen Adrian Otaegui Yannik Paul Matthieu Pavon Eddie Pepperell Victor Perez Tapio Pulkkanen Jon Rahm Aaron Rai Richie Ramsay JC Ritchie Justin Rose Antoine Rozner Kalle Samooja Marcel Schneider Adam Scott Jason Scrivener Shubhankar Sharma Callum Shinkwin Marcel Siem Jordan Smith Sebastian Söderberg Matthew Southgate Sepp Straka Ockie Strydom Andy Sullivan Connor Syme Santiago Tarrio Sami Välimäki Darius Van Driel Johannes Veerman Nicolai Von Dellingshausen Matt Wallace Justin Walters Jeunghun Wang Paul Waring Marc Warren Dale Whitnell Danny Willett Oliver Wilson Jeff Winther Ashun Wu Fabrizio Zanotti

