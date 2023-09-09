2023 BMW PGA Championship field: Players, rankings


09/09/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy
The 2023 BMW PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.

The BMW PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, Francesco Molinari and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring many DP World Tour regulars and Ryder Cup hopefuls competing in the tour's flagship event.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $9 million purse each, with 15 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 BMW PGA Championship field

RANKING PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
Nick Bachem
Matthew Baldwin
Oliver Bekker
Wil Besseling
Alexander Björk
Thomas Bjørn
Dan Bradbury
Daniel Brown
Julien Brun
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
John Catlin
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
Nicolas Colsaerts
Sean Crocker
Jens Dantorp
Louis De Jager
Thomas Detry
Luke Donald
Jamie Donaldson
Hennie Du Plessis
Victor Dubuisson
Nacho Elvira
Ewen Ferguson
Ross Fisher
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Grant Forrest
Simon Forsström
Ryan Fox
Jeremy Freiburghaus
Stephen Gallacher
Sebastian Garcia
Daniel Gavins
Gavin Green
Julien Guerrier
Chase Hanna
Padraig Harrington
Tyrrell Hatton
Marcus Helligkilde
Angel Hidalgo
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Højgaard
Rasmus Højgaard
Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland
Daan Huizing
Oliver Hundebøll
Scott Jamieson
Jazz Janewattananond
Matthew Jordan
Masahiro Kawamura
Maximilian Kieffer
Tom Kim
Nathan Kimsey
Marcus Kinhult
Soren Kjeldsen
Alexander Knappe
Joakim Lagergren
Romain Langasque
Pablo Larrazábal
David Law
Thriston Lawrence
Craig Lee
Min Woo Lee
Alexander Levy
Haotong Li
Mikael Lindberg
Zander Lombard
Hurly Long
Shane Lowry
Joost Luiten
Robert Macintyre
Richard Mansell
Rory Mcilroy
Tom Mckibbin
Adrian Meronk
Guido Migliozzi
Edoardo Molinari
Frances Molinari
James Morrison
Lukas Nemecz
Niklas Nørgaard
Vincent Norrman
Thorbjørn Olesen
Adrian Otaegui
Yannik Paul
Matthieu Pavon
Eddie Pepperell
Victor Perez
Tapio Pulkkanen
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Richie Ramsay
JC Ritchie
Justin Rose
Antoine Rozner
Kalle Samooja
Marcel Schneider
Adam Scott
Jason Scrivener
Shubhankar Sharma
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Söderberg
Matthew Southgate
Sepp Straka
Ockie Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Connor Syme
Santiago Tarrio
Sami Välimäki
Darius Van Driel
Johannes Veerman
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Matt Wallace
Justin Walters
Jeunghun Wang
Paul Waring
Marc Warren
Dale Whitnell
Danny Willett
Oliver Wilson
Jeff Winther
Ashun Wu
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2023 BMW PGA Championship field

RANK PLAYER
2 Rory Mcilroy
3 Jon Rahm
4 Viktor Hovland
8 Matt Fitzpatrick
13 Tyrrell Hatton
14 Tommy Fleetwood
18 Tom Kim
23 Sepp Straka
34 Justin Rose
37 Shane Lowry
40 Adam Scott
46 Ryan Fox
47 Tom Hoge
48 Billy Horschel
50 Min Woo Lee

