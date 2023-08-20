2023 Tour Championship field: Players, rankings
08/20/2023
The 2023 Tour Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup playoffs event, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., from Aug. 24-27, 2023.

The Tour Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and more.

This is set to be a 30-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 48th tournament of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour season and the final event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking the final slot in the three-event playoff slate -- reserved for the top 30 players in the standings after the regular season and the two playoff events played so far.

One player -- Matt Fitzpatrick -- played their way into the top 30 at the BMW Championship.

Eligible players skipping the event are not replaced in the field. Players who are suspended from the PGA Tour but would have otherwise qualified are not in the field, replaced by the next eligible players in the rankings.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The field will be playing for a $75 million purse, with 28 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Tour Championship field

RANKING PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Viktor Hovland
3 Rory McIlroy
4 Jon Rahm
5 Lucas Glover
6 Max Homa
7 Patrick Cantlay
8 Brian Harman
9 Wyndham Clark
10 Matt Fitzpatrick
11 Tommy Fleetwood
12 Russell Henley
13 Keegan Bradley
14 Rickie Fowler
15 Xander Schauffele
16 Tom Kim
17 Sungjae Im
18 Tony Finau
19 Corey Conners
20 Si Woo Kim
21 Taylor Moore
22 Nick Taylor
23 Adam Schenk
24 Collin Morikawa
25 Jason Day
26 Sam Burns
27 Emiliano Grillo
28 Tyrrell Hatton
29 Jordan Spieth
30 Sepp Straka

Top 50 players in 2023 Tour Championship field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Rory McIlroy
3 Jon Rahm
4 Patrick Cantlay
5 Viktor Hovland
6 Xander Schauffele
7 Max Homa
8 Brian Harman
10 Matt Fitzpatrick
11 Wyndham Clark
14 Tyrrell Hatton
15 Tommy Fleetwood
16 Keegan Bradley
18 Tom Kim
19 Tony Finau
20 Collin Morikawa
22 Sam Burns
23 Jason Day
25 Sepp Straka
26 Rickie Fowler
27 Sungjae Im
29 Russell Henley
30 Lucas Glover
31 Corey Conners
35 Emiliano Grillo
38 Si Woo Kim
45 Taylor Moore
48 Nick Taylor

