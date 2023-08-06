2023 Wyndham Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
08/06/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 Wyndham Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lucas Glover, who earns his fifth PGA Tour title with a win at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Glover won the tournament after a multi-hour weather delay paused the final round. Glover played steady into the house, while Russell Henley faced a series of unfortunate situations and breaks, bogeying the final three holes to fall into a tie for second place with Byeong-hun An.

Glover won the tournament on 20-under 260, while Billy Horschel finished in solo fourth place to miss the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Glover won the $1,368,000 winner's share of the $7,600,000 purse.

Wyndham Championship recap notes

Glover earned 42.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Glover earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 73 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 45th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

2023 Wyndham Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Lucas Glover -20 66 64 62 68 260 $1,368,000
T2 Byeong Hun An -18 63 67 65 67 262 $676,400
T2 Russell Henley -18 62 66 65 69 262 $676,400
4 Billy Horschel -16 67 62 63 72 264 $372,400
T5 Webb Simpson -13 67 69 68 63 267 $293,550
T5 Michael Kim -13 72 65 62 68 267 $293,550
T7 J.T. Poston -12 65 68 67 68 268 $223,060
T7 Cam Davis -12 68 67 67 66 268 $223,060
T7 Brendon Todd -12 67 63 70 68 268 $223,060
T7 Adam Scott -12 65 71 69 63 268 $223,060
T7 Adam Svensson -12 63 67 70 68 268 $223,060
T12 Charley Hoffman -11 69 66 67 67 269 $169,100
T12 Justin Thomas -11 70 65 66 68 269 $169,100
T14 Eric Cole -10 69 65 66 70 270 $123,500
T14 Nicolai Højgaard -10 68 66 69 67 270 $123,500
T14 Sungjae Im -10 69 66 67 68 270 $123,500
T14 Ludvig Aberg -10 66 66 71 67 270 $123,500
T14 Robert Streb -10 69 65 68 68 270 $123,500
T14 Stephan Jaeger -10 67 66 64 73 270 $123,500
T14 Sam Burns -10 69 69 65 67 270 $123,500
21 Thomas Detry -9 66 71 64 70 271 $93,100
T22 Taylor Moore -8 69 67 73 63 272 $73,340
T22 Ryan Brehm -8 70 67 68 67 272 $73,340
T22 Matti Schmid -8 67 71 66 68 272 $73,340
T22 Davis Thompson -8 68 66 69 69 272 $73,340
T22 Luke Donald -8 72 63 69 68 272 $73,340
T27 Nick Hardy -7 70 65 66 72 273 $53,200
T27 Austin Smotherman -7 66 71 67 69 273 $53,200
T27 Gary Woodland -7 70 67 67 69 273 $53,200
T27 Andrew Putnam -7 67 71 68 67 273 $53,200
T27 Nicholas Lindheim -7 70 68 70 65 273 $53,200
T27 Chez Reavie -7 71 67 66 69 273 $53,200
T33 Andrew Novak -6 64 70 67 73 274 $41,420
T33 Harris English -6 73 65 70 66 274 $41,420
T33 Chesson Hadley -6 67 67 68 72 274 $41,420
T33 Kelly Kraft -6 66 69 70 69 274 $41,420
T33 Si Woo Kim -6 70 67 69 68 274 $41,420
T38 J.J. Spaun -5 68 70 69 68 275 $31,540
T38 Greyson Sigg -5 69 67 69 70 275 $31,540
T38 Matt Kuchar -5 69 67 71 68 275 $31,540
T38 Alex Noren -5 72 66 68 69 275 $31,540
T38 Sam Bennett -5 70 68 66 71 275 $31,540
T38 Sam Ryder -5 67 71 67 70 275 $31,540
T38 Tyler Duncan -5 68 66 71 70 275 $31,540
T45 Scott Piercy -4 68 70 70 68 276 $22,116
T45 Matt Wallace -4 67 68 70 71 276 $22,116
T45 Kyle Westmoreland -4 66 70 65 75 276 $22,116
T45 Brandt Snedeker -4 70 67 70 69 276 $22,116
T45 Peter Kuest -4 66 69 69 72 276 $22,116
T45 David Lipsky -4 67 71 70 68 276 $22,116
T51 Max McGreevy -3 67 67 72 71 277 $18,164
T51 Doug Ghim -3 67 70 72 68 277 $18,164
T51 Nate Lashley -3 69 65 73 70 277 $18,164
T51 Dylan Wu -3 68 70 70 69 277 $18,164
T51 Shane Lowry -3 68 69 70 70 277 $18,164
T51 Zecheng Dou -3 68 70 70 69 277 $18,164
T51 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -3 69 68 69 71 277 $18,164
T58 Martin Laird -2 66 72 68 72 278 $17,176
T58 Troy Merritt -2 70 63 70 75 278 $17,176
T58 Brandon Wu -2 68 65 72 73 278 $17,176
T58 Vincent Norrman -2 66 72 68 72 278 $17,176
T62 Scott Stallings -1 67 69 69 74 279 $16,720
T62 Matt NeSmith -1 69 69 73 68 279 $16,720
T64 Adam Schenk E 73 65 70 72 280 $16,340
T64 C.T. Pan E 70 68 68 74 280 $16,340
T64 Joel Dahmen E 70 67 72 71 280 $16,340
T67 Carson Young 1 72 64 73 72 281 $15,884
T67 Michael Gligic 1 70 68 71 72 281 $15,884
T67 Trey Mullinax 1 70 68 71 72 281 $15,884
70 Wesley Bryan 3 72 66 72 73 283 $15,580
T71 Jim Herman 5 70 67 76 72 285 $15,352
T71 Richy Werenski 5 67 68 74 76 285 $15,352
73 Carl Yuan 6 69 67 73 77 286 $15,124

