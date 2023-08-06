2023 Wyndham Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Wyndham Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lucas Glover, who earns his fifth PGA Tour title with a win at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
Glover won the tournament after a multi-hour weather delay paused the final round. Glover played steady into the house, while Russell Henley faced a series of unfortunate situations and breaks, bogeying the final three holes to fall into a tie for second place with Byeong-hun An.
Glover won the tournament on 20-under 260, while Billy Horschel finished in solo fourth place to miss the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Glover won the $1,368,000 winner's share of the $7,600,000 purse.
Wyndham Championship recap notes
Glover earned 42.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Glover earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.
A total of 73 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 45th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
2023 Wyndham Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Lucas Glover
|-20
|66
|64
|62
|68
|260
|$1,368,000
|T2
|Byeong Hun An
|-18
|63
|67
|65
|67
|262
|$676,400
|T2
|Russell Henley
|-18
|62
|66
|65
|69
|262
|$676,400
|4
|Billy Horschel
|-16
|67
|62
|63
|72
|264
|$372,400
|T5
|Webb Simpson
|-13
|67
|69
|68
|63
|267
|$293,550
|T5
|Michael Kim
|-13
|72
|65
|62
|68
|267
|$293,550
|T7
|J.T. Poston
|-12
|65
|68
|67
|68
|268
|$223,060
|T7
|Cam Davis
|-12
|68
|67
|67
|66
|268
|$223,060
|T7
|Brendon Todd
|-12
|67
|63
|70
|68
|268
|$223,060
|T7
|Adam Scott
|-12
|65
|71
|69
|63
|268
|$223,060
|T7
|Adam Svensson
|-12
|63
|67
|70
|68
|268
|$223,060
|T12
|Charley Hoffman
|-11
|69
|66
|67
|67
|269
|$169,100
|T12
|Justin Thomas
|-11
|70
|65
|66
|68
|269
|$169,100
|T14
|Eric Cole
|-10
|69
|65
|66
|70
|270
|$123,500
|T14
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-10
|68
|66
|69
|67
|270
|$123,500
|T14
|Sungjae Im
|-10
|69
|66
|67
|68
|270
|$123,500
|T14
|Ludvig Aberg
|-10
|66
|66
|71
|67
|270
|$123,500
|T14
|Robert Streb
|-10
|69
|65
|68
|68
|270
|$123,500
|T14
|Stephan Jaeger
|-10
|67
|66
|64
|73
|270
|$123,500
|T14
|Sam Burns
|-10
|69
|69
|65
|67
|270
|$123,500
|21
|Thomas Detry
|-9
|66
|71
|64
|70
|271
|$93,100
|T22
|Taylor Moore
|-8
|69
|67
|73
|63
|272
|$73,340
|T22
|Ryan Brehm
|-8
|70
|67
|68
|67
|272
|$73,340
|T22
|Matti Schmid
|-8
|67
|71
|66
|68
|272
|$73,340
|T22
|Davis Thompson
|-8
|68
|66
|69
|69
|272
|$73,340
|T22
|Luke Donald
|-8
|72
|63
|69
|68
|272
|$73,340
|T27
|Nick Hardy
|-7
|70
|65
|66
|72
|273
|$53,200
|T27
|Austin Smotherman
|-7
|66
|71
|67
|69
|273
|$53,200
|T27
|Gary Woodland
|-7
|70
|67
|67
|69
|273
|$53,200
|T27
|Andrew Putnam
|-7
|67
|71
|68
|67
|273
|$53,200
|T27
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-7
|70
|68
|70
|65
|273
|$53,200
|T27
|Chez Reavie
|-7
|71
|67
|66
|69
|273
|$53,200
|T33
|Andrew Novak
|-6
|64
|70
|67
|73
|274
|$41,420
|T33
|Harris English
|-6
|73
|65
|70
|66
|274
|$41,420
|T33
|Chesson Hadley
|-6
|67
|67
|68
|72
|274
|$41,420
|T33
|Kelly Kraft
|-6
|66
|69
|70
|69
|274
|$41,420
|T33
|Si Woo Kim
|-6
|70
|67
|69
|68
|274
|$41,420
|T38
|J.J. Spaun
|-5
|68
|70
|69
|68
|275
|$31,540
|T38
|Greyson Sigg
|-5
|69
|67
|69
|70
|275
|$31,540
|T38
|Matt Kuchar
|-5
|69
|67
|71
|68
|275
|$31,540
|T38
|Alex Noren
|-5
|72
|66
|68
|69
|275
|$31,540
|T38
|Sam Bennett
|-5
|70
|68
|66
|71
|275
|$31,540
|T38
|Sam Ryder
|-5
|67
|71
|67
|70
|275
|$31,540
|T38
|Tyler Duncan
|-5
|68
|66
|71
|70
|275
|$31,540
|T45
|Scott Piercy
|-4
|68
|70
|70
|68
|276
|$22,116
|T45
|Matt Wallace
|-4
|67
|68
|70
|71
|276
|$22,116
|T45
|Kyle Westmoreland
|-4
|66
|70
|65
|75
|276
|$22,116
|T45
|Brandt Snedeker
|-4
|70
|67
|70
|69
|276
|$22,116
|T45
|Peter Kuest
|-4
|66
|69
|69
|72
|276
|$22,116
|T45
|David Lipsky
|-4
|67
|71
|70
|68
|276
|$22,116
|T51
|Max McGreevy
|-3
|67
|67
|72
|71
|277
|$18,164
|T51
|Doug Ghim
|-3
|67
|70
|72
|68
|277
|$18,164
|T51
|Nate Lashley
|-3
|69
|65
|73
|70
|277
|$18,164
|T51
|Dylan Wu
|-3
|68
|70
|70
|69
|277
|$18,164
|T51
|Shane Lowry
|-3
|68
|69
|70
|70
|277
|$18,164
|T51
|Zecheng Dou
|-3
|68
|70
|70
|69
|277
|$18,164
|T51
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-3
|69
|68
|69
|71
|277
|$18,164
|T58
|Martin Laird
|-2
|66
|72
|68
|72
|278
|$17,176
|T58
|Troy Merritt
|-2
|70
|63
|70
|75
|278
|$17,176
|T58
|Brandon Wu
|-2
|68
|65
|72
|73
|278
|$17,176
|T58
|Vincent Norrman
|-2
|66
|72
|68
|72
|278
|$17,176
|T62
|Scott Stallings
|-1
|67
|69
|69
|74
|279
|$16,720
|T62
|Matt NeSmith
|-1
|69
|69
|73
|68
|279
|$16,720
|T64
|Adam Schenk
|E
|73
|65
|70
|72
|280
|$16,340
|T64
|C.T. Pan
|E
|70
|68
|68
|74
|280
|$16,340
|T64
|Joel Dahmen
|E
|70
|67
|72
|71
|280
|$16,340
|T67
|Carson Young
|1
|72
|64
|73
|72
|281
|$15,884
|T67
|Michael Gligic
|1
|70
|68
|71
|72
|281
|$15,884
|T67
|Trey Mullinax
|1
|70
|68
|71
|72
|281
|$15,884
|70
|Wesley Bryan
|3
|72
|66
|72
|73
|283
|$15,580
|T71
|Jim Herman
|5
|70
|67
|76
|72
|285
|$15,352
|T71
|Richy Werenski
|5
|67
|68
|74
|76
|285
|$15,352
|73
|Carl Yuan
|6
|69
|67
|73
|77
|286
|$15,124