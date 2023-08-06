2023 Wyndham Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Wyndham Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lucas Glover, who earns his fifth PGA Tour title with a win at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Glover won the tournament after a multi-hour weather delay paused the final round. Glover played steady into the house, while Russell Henley faced a series of unfortunate situations and breaks, bogeying the final three holes to fall into a tie for second place with Byeong-hun An.

Glover won the tournament on 20-under 260, while Billy Horschel finished in solo fourth place to miss the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Glover won the $1,368,000 winner's share of the $7,600,000 purse.

Wyndham Championship recap notes

Glover earned 42.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Glover earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 73 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 45th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

2023 Wyndham Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

