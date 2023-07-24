Amundi Evian Championship history, results and past winners

The Amundi Evian Championship is the LPGA Tour's fourth major championship on the schedule, with the event having been upgraded in 2013 to major status and played in France.

The event, which has been around since 1994, became a major in 2013 in partial response to the title sponsor, Evian. Amundi became the title sponsor of the championship in 2021. The event was not played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Amundi Evian Championship has seen an increase in prestige in recent years, with the purse increased to $6.5 million.

No player has won this event twice as a major, and Helen Alfredsson has the overall tournament record with three wins.

Amundi Evian Championship format

The Amundi Evian Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a 72-hole tie, a sudden-death playoff is conducted to determine a winner.

Amundi Evian Championship host courses

1994-present: Evian Resort Golf Club

Amundi Evian Championship past sponsors

Amundi Evian Championship has had a singular name over the years:

1994-2012: Evian Masters

2013-2020: The Evian Championship

2021–present: Amundi Evian Championship

Amundi Evian Championship history & results