The 2023 Barracuda Championship purse is set for $3.8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $684,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 Barracuda Championship field is headed by Keith Mitchell, Taylor Pendrith, Peter Kuest and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field competes in an open event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's priority order and other criteria.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif.

This is the 41st PGA Tour event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 300 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 24.3 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's PGA Championship and Tournament of Champions.

2023 Barracuda Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout