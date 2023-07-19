2023 Barracuda Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2023 Barracuda Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

07/19/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Chez Reavie
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Barracuda Championship purse is set for $3.8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $684,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 Barracuda Championship field is headed by Keith Mitchell, Taylor Pendrith, Peter Kuest and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field competes in an open event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's priority order and other criteria.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif.

This is the 41st PGA Tour event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 300 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 24.3 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's PGA Championship and Tournament of Champions.

2023 Barracuda Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $684,000
2 $414,200
3 $262,200
4 $186,200
5 $155,800
6 $137,750
7 $128,250
8 $118,750
9 $111,150
10 $103,550
11 $95,950
12 $88,350
13 $80,750
14 $73,150
15 $69,350
16 $65,550
17 $61,750
18 $57,950
19 $54,150
20 $50,350
21 $46,550
22 $42,750
23 $39,710
24 $36,670
25 $33,630
26 $30,590
27 $29,450
28 $28,310
29 $27,170
30 $26,030
31 $24,890
32 $23,750
33 $22,610
34 $21,660
35 $20,710
36 $19,760
37 $18,810
38 $18,050
39 $17,290
40 $16,530
41 $15,770
42 $15,010
43 $14,250
44 $13,490
45 $12,730
46 $11,970
47 $11,210
48 $10,602
49 $10,070
50 $9,766
51 $9,538
52 $9,310
53 $9,158
54 $9,006
55 $8,930
56 $8,854
57 $8,778
58 $8,702
59 $8,626
60 $8,550
61 $8,474
62 $8,398
63 $8,322
64 $8,246
65 $8,170

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.