2023 John Deere Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2023 John Deere Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

07/06/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Denny McCarthy
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 John Deere Classic purse is set for $7.4 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,332,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 John Deere Classic field is headed by Denny McCarthy, Ludvig Aberg, JT Poston and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field competes in an open event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's priority order and other criteria.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

This is the 37th PGA Tour event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 33 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship and Tournament of Champions.

2023 John Deere Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,332,000
2 $806,600
3 $510,600
4 $362,600
5 $303,400
6 $268,250
7 $249,750
8 $231,250
9 $216,450
10 $201,650
11 $186,850
12 $172,050
13 $157,250
14 $142,450
15 $135,050
16 $127,650
17 $120,250
18 $112,850
19 $105,450
20 $98,050
21 $90,650
22 $83,250
23 $77,330
24 $71,410
25 $65,490
26 $59,570
27 $57,350
28 $55,130
29 $52,910
30 $50,690
31 $48,470
32 $46,250
33 $44,030
34 $42,180
35 $40,330
36 $38,480
37 $36,630
38 $35,150
39 $33,670
40 $32,190
41 $30,710
42 $29,230
43 $27,750
44 $26,270
45 $24,790
46 $23,310
47 $21,830
48 $20,646
49 $19,610
50 $19,018
51 $18,574
52 $18,130
53 $17,834
54 $17,538
55 $17,390
56 $17,242
57 $17,094
58 $16,946
59 $16,798
60 $16,650
61 $16,502
62 $16,354
63 $16,206
64 $16,058
65 $15,910

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.