Who is Wyndham Clark? Bio for the 2023 US Open Championship contender

Wyndham Clark is a contender in the final rounds of the 2023 US Open Championship, the USGA major event at Los Angeles Country Club. While Xander Schauffele seeks another huge PGA Tour win, Wyndham Clark could have a huge breakthrough.

Clark is 29 years old, and he is in the field at US Open Championship because he finished in the top 60 of the Official World Golf Ranking by the exemption cutoff date.

For Clark, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Clark was born in Denver, Colo. He played college golf at the University of Oregon before making his way into the world of professional golf.

Clark is hitting his prime

Wyndham Clark has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2017.

Clark earned his first PGA Tour win in May at the Wells Fargo Championship. Also he got into a playoff for the 2021 Bermuda Championship before losing to Brian Gay.

Entering this week, Clark was ranked 10th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 32nd in the Official World Golf Ranking.

In his personal life, Clark is single.

What a win at the Wells Fargo Championship means

With a win today, Clark would earn the benefits of being a US Open winner, including a five-year PGA Tour exemption, and he would gain berths into the US Open for 10 years and the other three majors for five years. And, according to the 2023 US Open Championship payout, he would win $3.6 million to top it all off.