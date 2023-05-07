Who is Wyndham Clark? Bio for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship contender

Wyndham Clark is a contender in the final round of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, the PGA Tour's event at Quail Hollow Club. While Xander Schauffele seeks another huge PGA Tour win, Wyndham Clark could have a huge breakthrough.

Clark is 29 years old, and he is in the field at Wells Fargo Championship because he finished in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup poits list last season.

For Clark, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Clark was born in Denver, Colo. He played college golf at the University of Oregon before making his way into the world of professional golf.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Clark is hitting his prime

Wyndham Clark has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2017.

Clark has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he did get into a playoff for the 2021 Bermuda Championship before losing to Brian Gay.

Entering this week, Clark was ranked 36th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 80th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status on the PGA Tour last season.

In his personal life, Clark is single.

What a win at the Wells Fargo Championship means

With a win today, Clark would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and he would gain berths into the 2023 PGA Championship and 2024 Masters. And, according to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship payout, he would win $3.6 million to top it all off.