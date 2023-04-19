2023 The Chevron Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 The Chevron Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

04/19/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Jin Young Ko
The 2023 The Chevron Championship purse is set for $5.1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $765,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 The Chevron Championship field is headed by Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and more. This is the seventh event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season.

There is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is new standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 600 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $2 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $765,000
2 $479,680
3 $347,974
4 $269,184
5 $216,665
6 $177,270
7 $148,381
8 $130,000
9 $116,869
10 $106,363
11 $98,480
12 $91,917
13 $86,138
14 $80,886
15 $76,159
16 $71,957
17 $68,282
18 $65,131
19 $62,506
20 $60,401
21 $58,303
22 $56,199
23 $54,101
24 $52,000
25 $50,161
26 $48,325
27 $46,483
28 $44,644
29 $42,808
30 $41,231
31 $39,655
32 $38,078
33 $36,504
34 $34,928
35 $33,616
36 $32,302
37 $30,991
38 $29,676
39 $28,362
40 $27,313
41 $26,264
42 $25,214
43 $24,159
44 $23,110
45 $22,323
46 $21,534
47 $20,747
48 $19,957
49 $19,170
50 $18,383
51 $17,859
52 $17,334
53 $16,807
54 $16,285
55 $15,758
56 $15,230
57 $14,708
58 $14,181
59 $13,659
60 $13,132
61 $12,869
62 $12,604
63 $12,342
64 $12,083
65 $11,817
66 $11,555

