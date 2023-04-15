2023 The Chevron Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 The Chevron Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.
The The Chevron Championship field is headlined by the likes of Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first major of the season, with the event moving to a new home in Texas and a later April date.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking the movement of this tournament to a date more friendly for additional TV coverage.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.
The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's priority order. In Kyung im and Kiira Riihijarvi are the first two alternates on the list.
The field will be playing for a $5.1 million purse, with 42 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 The Chevron Championship field
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Amari Avery (a)
- Saki Baba (a)
- Pia Babnik
- Jess Baker (a)
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Zoe Antoinette Campos (a)
- Matilda Castren
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Paula Creamer
- Daniela Darquea
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Dana Fall
- Maria Fassi
- Isabella Fierro
- Ayaka Furue
- Eila Galitsky (a)
- Hannah Green
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Yaeeun Hong
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Ting-Hsuan Huang (a)
- Charley Hull
- Caroline Inglis
- Eun Hee Ji
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- A Lim Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Gina Kim
- Grace Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Jessica Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Polly Mack
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Azahara Munoz
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Ryann O'Toole
- Alexa Pano
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Valentina Rossi (a)
- Pauline Roussin
- So Yeon Ryu
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Mao Saigo
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Song
- Angela Stanford
- Maja Stark
- Lauren Stephenson
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Lexi Thompson
- Mariajo Uribe
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Amy Yang
- Ruoning Yin
- Angel Yin
- Xiaowen Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
