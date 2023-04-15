2023 The Chevron Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 The Chevron Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

The The Chevron Championship field is headlined by the likes of Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first major of the season, with the event moving to a new home in Texas and a later April date.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking the movement of this tournament to a date more friendly for additional TV coverage.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's priority order. In Kyung im and Kiira Riihijarvi are the first two alternates on the list.

The field will be playing for a $5.1 million purse, with 42 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 The Chevron Championship field

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Amari Avery (a)

Saki Baba (a)

Pia Babnik

Jess Baker (a)

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Zoe Antoinette Campos (a)

Matilda Castren

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Daniela Darquea

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Dana Fall

Maria Fassi

Isabella Fierro

Ayaka Furue

Eila Galitsky (a)

Hannah Green

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Yaeeun Hong

Wei-Ling Hsu

Ting-Hsuan Huang (a)

Charley Hull

Caroline Inglis

Eun Hee Ji

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

A Lim Kim

Sei Young Kim

Hyo Joo Kim

Gina Kim

Grace Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Nelly Korda

Jessica Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Polly Mack

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Ryann O'Toole

Alexa Pano

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Valentina Rossi (a)

Pauline Roussin

So Yeon Ryu

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Mao Saigo

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Angela Stanford

Maja Stark

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Kelly Tan

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Lexi Thompson

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Chanettee Wannasaen

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

Angel Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

