2023 The Chevron Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 The Chevron Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lilia Vu, who earned a big major win at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

Vu earned her first major LPGA Tour win with a playoff win over Angel Yin after both players finished the 72-hole regulation tournament on 10-under 278.

In the first hole of the playoff on the par-5 18th hole, Yin found the guarding water hazard with her second shot, while Vu missed the green long in two. Vu managed to get up-and-down for birdie to win the tournament.

Nelly Korda made eagle on the final hole of regulation to jump into solo third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Vu won and the $765,000 winner's share of the $5,100,000 purse.

The Chevron Championship recap notes

Vu picks up the win in the sixth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time in her LPGA career.

By winning the event, Vu earned 600 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 68 players (including two amateurs) finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship in California.

2023 The Chevron Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details