LPGA Tour

2023 The Chevron Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

04/23/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Lilia Vu
The 2023 The Chevron Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lilia Vu, who earned a big major win at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

Vu earned her first major LPGA Tour win with a playoff win over Angel Yin after both players finished the 72-hole regulation tournament on 10-under 278.

In the first hole of the playoff on the par-5 18th hole, Yin found the guarding water hazard with her second shot, while Vu missed the green long in two. Vu managed to get up-and-down for birdie to win the tournament.

Nelly Korda made eagle on the final hole of regulation to jump into solo third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Vu won and the $765,000 winner's share of the $5,100,000 purse.

The Chevron Championship recap notes

Vu picks up the win in the sixth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time in her LPGA career.

By winning the event, Vu earned 600 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 68 players (including two amateurs) finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship in California.

2023 The Chevron Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Lilia Vu -10 68 69 73 68 278 $765,000
P2 Angel Yin -10 69 70 67 72 278 $479,680
3 Nelly Korda -9 68 70 70 71 279 $347,974
T4 Atthaya Thitikul -8 70 71 68 71 280 $188,300
T4 A Lim Kim -8 71 65 72 72 280 $188,300
T4 Amy Yang -8 73 69 65 73 280 $188,300
T4 Albane Valenzuela -8 72 67 68 73 280 $188,300
T4 Allisen Corpuz -8 72 67 67 74 280 $188,300
T9 Jin Young Ko -7 72 71 70 68 281 $111,616
T9 Megan Khang -7 70 67 70 74 281 $111,616
11 Hyo Joo Kim -6 70 70 68 74 282 $98,480
T12 Georgia Hall -5 70 73 72 68 283 $89,027
T12 Carlota Ciganda -5 70 72 69 72 283 $89,027
T14 Ariya Jutanugarn -4 71 71 71 71 284 $76,334
T14 Celine Boutier -4 73 67 72 72 284 $76,334
T14 Xiyu Lin -4 71 69 71 73 284 $76,334
17 Hye-Jin Choi -3 71 70 67 77 285 $68,282
T18 Maddie Szeryk -2 71 73 70 72 286 $61,585
T18 In Gee Chun -2 78 66 69 73 286 $61,585
T18 Cheyenne Knight -2 71 69 73 73 286 $61,585
T18 Ashleigh Buhai -2 71 73 66 76 286 $61,585
22 Amanda Doherty -1 76 69 71 71 287 $56,199
T23 Leona Maguire E 76 69 70 73 288 $50,214
T23 Brittany Lincicome E 70 73 71 74 288 $50,214
T23 Brooke M. Henderson E 71 67 76 74 288 $50,214
T23 Eun-Hee Ji E 70 71 70 77 288 $50,214
T23 Ally Ewing E 70 70 71 77 288 $50,214
T28 Eila Galitsky (a) 1 70 75 74 70 289 $0
T28 Danielle Kang 1 73 69 75 72 289 $38,933
T28 Jessica Korda 1 73 69 75 72 289 $38,933
T28 Matilda Castren 1 71 72 73 73 289 $38,933
T28 Hinako Shibuno 1 72 72 71 74 289 $38,933
T28 Gaby Lopez 1 75 68 72 74 289 $38,933
T28 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 1 72 68 75 74 289 $38,933
T28 Lindsey Weaver-Wright 1 72 69 73 75 289 $38,933
T28 Marina Alex 1 68 73 72 76 289 $38,933
T37 Nasa Hataoka 2 70 72 76 72 290 $30,333
T37 Pajaree Anannarukarn 2 77 67 73 73 290 $30,333
T37 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 2 73 71 73 73 290 $30,333
T37 Maja Stark 2 73 70 71 76 290 $30,333
T41 Minjee Lee 3 70 75 77 69 291 $25,738
T41 Narin An 3 72 71 76 72 291 $25,738
T41 Patty Tavatanakit 3 71 67 77 76 291 $25,738
T41 Ruoning Yin 3 73 71 70 77 291 $25,738
T45 Dana Fall 4 72 73 72 75 292 $22,322
T45 Gemma Dryburgh 4 73 68 76 75 292 $22,322
T45 Pavarisa Yoktuan 4 75 68 73 76 292 $22,322
T45 Amari Avery (a) 4 73 69 73 77 292 $0
T49 Stephanie Kyriacou 5 68 76 76 73 293 $19,958
T49 Peiyun Chien 5 67 74 79 73 293 $19,958
T49 Chella Choi 5 68 73 75 77 293 $19,958
T52 Ayaka Furue 6 68 75 76 75 294 $18,121
T52 Sei Young Kim 6 76 67 75 76 294 $18,121
T54 Lucy Li 7 74 69 76 76 295 $17,070
T54 Ryann O'Toole 7 72 71 73 79 295 $17,070
T56 Yuna Nishimura 8 75 69 78 74 296 $15,234
T56 Hae Ran Ryu 8 71 73 77 75 296 $15,234
T56 Andrea Lee 8 73 69 77 77 296 $15,234
T56 Karis Davidson 8 70 72 75 79 296 $15,234
T56 Linnea Strom 8 73 69 74 80 296 $15,234
T61 Jing Yan 9 70 75 77 75 297 $13,395
T61 Dewi Weber 9 73 68 76 80 297 $13,395
T63 Brittany Altomare 10 71 72 78 77 298 $12,737
T63 Wei-Ling Hsu 10 70 75 75 78 298 $12,737
65 Mao Saigo 11 74 68 78 79 299 $12,342
66 Sarah Schmelzel 12 72 73 78 77 300 $12,083
T67 Lauren Stephenson 13 71 74 80 76 301 $11,686
T67 Charlotte Thomas 13 73 72 76 80 301 $11,686

