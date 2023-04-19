2023 ISPS Handa Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2023 ISPS Handa Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

04/19/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Robert MacIntyre
  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 ISPS Handa Championship Japan will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at SPGM Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama, Japan, welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament starts a short run through Asia, beginning with a co-sanctioned event with the Japan Golf Tour Organization.

This week, the field is a mixture of DP World Tour and JGTO regulars, along with some folks like Ernie Els.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is betting favorite

The 2023 ISPS Handa Championship Japan betting odds show the betting favorites this week is Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who comes into the tournament at 16-to-1 (+1600) betting odds.

Rasmus Hojgaard is next best on the table at 18-to-1.

Lucas Herbert is at 20-to-1, while Rikuya Hoshino is on 22-to-1.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 ISPS Handa Championship Japan first looks

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is playing some of his best golf as a PGA Tour member, and that should translate this week.

Lucas Herbert is not playing his best golf, but his short-game ability does seem to appeal to Japanese-style golf.

2023 ISPS Handa Championship Japan betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1600
Rasmus Hojgaard 1800
Lucas Herbert 2000
Rikuya Hoshino 2200
Antoine Rozner 2500
Jordan Smith 2500
Robert MacIntyre 2500
Takumi Kanaya 2800
Yannik Paul 3000
Keita Nakajima 3300
Alexander Bjork 3500
Joost Luiten 3500
Kazuki Higa 3500
Richard Mansell 3500
Taiga Semikawa 3500
Chan Kim 4000
Adri Arnaus 4500
Fabrizio Zanotti 4500
Jazz Janewattananond 4500
Jorge Campillo 4500
Ryo Hisatsune 4500
Marcel Schneider 5000
Gavin Green 5500
Masahiro Kawamura 5500
Matthieu Pavon 5500
Ashun Wu 6000
Romain Langasque 6000
Marcus Helligkilde 7000
Marcel Siem 7500
Zander Lombard 7500
Grant Forrest 8000
Matthew Jordan 8000
Niklas Norgaard Mller 8000
Pablo Larrazabal 8000
Yuto Katsuragawa 8000
Calum Hill 9000
Jeunghun Wang 9000
Johannes Veerman 9000
Kalle Samooja 9000
Matthew Southgate 9000
Paul Waring 9000
Rafael Cabrera Bello 9000
Richie Ramsay 9000
Scott Jamieson 9000
Sebastian Soderberg 9000
Shugo Imahira 9000
Aguri Iwasaki 10000
Joakim Lagergren 10000
Louis De Jager 10000
David Law 11000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 11000
Matthew Baldwin 11000
Maximilian Kieffer 11000
Sanghyun Park 11000
Tom McKibbin 11000
Alexander Knappe 12500
Andy Sullivan 12500
Guido Migliozzi 12500
Ryo Ishikawa 12500
Shubhankar Sharma 12500
Brad Kennedy 15000
Chase Hanna 15000
Ernie Els 15000
Jack Senior 15000
Lukas Nemecz 15000
Marcus Armitage 15000
Marcus Kinhult 15000
Ryosuke Kinoshita 15000
Ryutaro Nagano 15000
Justin Harding 25000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.