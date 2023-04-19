2023 ISPS Handa Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 ISPS Handa Championship Japan will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at SPGM Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama, Japan, welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event on the DP World Tour schedule.
This tournament starts a short run through Asia, beginning with a co-sanctioned event with the Japan Golf Tour Organization.
This week, the field is a mixture of DP World Tour and JGTO regulars, along with some folks like Ernie Els.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout is betting favorite
The 2023 ISPS Handa Championship Japan betting odds show the betting favorites this week is Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who comes into the tournament at 16-to-1 (+1600) betting odds.
Rasmus Hojgaard is next best on the table at 18-to-1.
Lucas Herbert is at 20-to-1, while Rikuya Hoshino is on 22-to-1.
2023 ISPS Handa Championship Japan first looks
Christiaan Bezuidenhout is playing some of his best golf as a PGA Tour member, and that should translate this week.
Lucas Herbert is not playing his best golf, but his short-game ability does seem to appeal to Japanese-style golf.
2023 ISPS Handa Championship Japan betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1600
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|1800
|Lucas Herbert
|2000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|2200
|Antoine Rozner
|2500
|Jordan Smith
|2500
|Robert MacIntyre
|2500
|Takumi Kanaya
|2800
|Yannik Paul
|3000
|Keita Nakajima
|3300
|Alexander Bjork
|3500
|Joost Luiten
|3500
|Kazuki Higa
|3500
|Richard Mansell
|3500
|Taiga Semikawa
|3500
|Chan Kim
|4000
|Adri Arnaus
|4500
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|4500
|Jazz Janewattananond
|4500
|Jorge Campillo
|4500
|Ryo Hisatsune
|4500
|Marcel Schneider
|5000
|Gavin Green
|5500
|Masahiro Kawamura
|5500
|Matthieu Pavon
|5500
|Ashun Wu
|6000
|Romain Langasque
|6000
|Marcus Helligkilde
|7000
|Marcel Siem
|7500
|Zander Lombard
|7500
|Grant Forrest
|8000
|Matthew Jordan
|8000
|Niklas Norgaard Mller
|8000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|8000
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|8000
|Calum Hill
|9000
|Jeunghun Wang
|9000
|Johannes Veerman
|9000
|Kalle Samooja
|9000
|Matthew Southgate
|9000
|Paul Waring
|9000
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|9000
|Richie Ramsay
|9000
|Scott Jamieson
|9000
|Sebastian Soderberg
|9000
|Shugo Imahira
|9000
|Aguri Iwasaki
|10000
|Joakim Lagergren
|10000
|Louis De Jager
|10000
|David Law
|11000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|11000
|Matthew Baldwin
|11000
|Maximilian Kieffer
|11000
|Sanghyun Park
|11000
|Tom McKibbin
|11000
|Alexander Knappe
|12500
|Andy Sullivan
|12500
|Guido Migliozzi
|12500
|Ryo Ishikawa
|12500
|Shubhankar Sharma
|12500
|Brad Kennedy
|15000
|Chase Hanna
|15000
|Ernie Els
|15000
|Jack Senior
|15000
|Lukas Nemecz
|15000
|Marcus Armitage
|15000
|Marcus Kinhult
|15000
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|15000
|Ryutaro Nagano
|15000
|Justin Harding
|25000