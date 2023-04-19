2023 ISPS Handa Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 ISPS Handa Championship Japan will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at SPGM Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama, Japan, welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament starts a short run through Asia, beginning with a co-sanctioned event with the Japan Golf Tour Organization.

This week, the field is a mixture of DP World Tour and JGTO regulars, along with some folks like Ernie Els.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is betting favorite

The 2023 ISPS Handa Championship Japan betting odds show the betting favorites this week is Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who comes into the tournament at 16-to-1 (+1600) betting odds.

Rasmus Hojgaard is next best on the table at 18-to-1.

Lucas Herbert is at 20-to-1, while Rikuya Hoshino is on 22-to-1.

2023 ISPS Handa Championship Japan first looks

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is playing some of his best golf as a PGA Tour member, and that should translate this week.

Lucas Herbert is not playing his best golf, but his short-game ability does seem to appeal to Japanese-style golf.

2023 ISPS Handa Championship Japan betting odds: Outright winner