2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

04/17/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Max Homa
  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans purse is set for $8.6 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,485,400, with $1,242,700 to each player on the two-man team.

The first-place payout combines the standard 18 percent winner's payout, as prescribed by the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart, with second-place money, and averaging the two together.

That's how each of the teams will be paid out this week, combining and then equally dividing a team's position with the hypothetical position underneath it. The top 33 teams and ties are paid after the 36-hole cut is made to the 80-team field.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is headed by Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay and more of the world's best players.

All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

This is the 27th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the season.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winners of this event will each get 400 FedEx Cup points, with Zurich Classic of New Orleans allocating the standard amount of points. Like with the payout, however, the top team splits the combined first- and second-place points.

The winners do not get Official World Golf Ranking points.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into The Players and the PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY EACH
1 $2,485,400 $1,242,700
2 $1,014,800 $507,400
3 $664,350 $332,175
4 $559,000 $279,500
5 $485,900 $242,950
6 $417,100 $208,550
7 $348,300 $174,150
8 $305,300 $152,650
9 $270,900 $135,450
10 $236,500 $118,250
11 $202,100 $101,050
12 $172,430 $86,215
13 $144,652 $72,326
14 $129,860 $64,930
15 $119,540 $59,770
16 $109,220 $54,610
17 $99,330 $49,665
18 $90,730 $45,365
19 $82,560 $41,280
20 $75,680 $37,840
21 $68,800 $34,400
22 $61,920 $30,960
23 $55,040 $27,520
24 $48,504 $24,252
25 $44,032 $22,016
26 $41,796 $20,898
27 $40,248 $20,124
28 $39,388 $19,694
29 $38,700 $19,350
30 $38,012 $19,006
31 $37,324 $18,662
32 $36,636 $18,318
33 $35,948 $17,974

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.