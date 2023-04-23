2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

04/23/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Nick Hardy and Davis Riley
The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final leaderboard is headed by winners Davis Riley and Nick Hardy, who earn the PGA Tour win at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

Riley and Hardy put together a brilliant final round in the alternate-shot format, shooting 7-under 65 to win on 30-under 258 and set a tournament record winning score.

Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin finished two shots out of the lead and in second place by a shot over 54-hole leaders Beau Hossler and Wyndham Clark.

Riley and Hardy won the $2,485,400 ($1,242,700 each) winner's share of the $8,600,000 purse.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans recap notes

Riley and Hardy earned 0 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship.

Riley and Hardy also earn 400 FedEx Cup points each, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 70 (of 160) players finished the tournament in the 26th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY EACH
1 Nick Hardy and Davis Riley -30 64 66 63 65 258 $2,485,400 $1,242,700
2 Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin -28 66 67 64 63 260 $1,014,800 $507,400
3 Beau Hossler and Wyndham Clark -27 61 67 62 71 261 $664,350 $332,175
T4 Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele -26 67 63 66 66 262 $522,450 $261,225
T4 Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore -26 64 66 63 69 262 $522,450 $261,225
6 Keith Mitchell and Sungjae Im -25 62 67 62 72 263 $417,100 $208,550
T7 Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim -23 66 67 64 68 265 $326,800 $163,400
T7 Sean O’Hair and Brandon Matthews -23 61 69 64 71 265 $326,800 $163,400
T9 Martin Trainer and Chad Ramey -22 63 67 65 71 266 $253,700 $126,850
T9 Matthias Schwab and Vincent Norrman -22 64 67 62 73 266 $253,700 $126,850
T11 Joel Dahmen and Denny McCarthy -21 65 67 67 68 267 $187,265 $93,632
T11 Billy Horschel and Sam Burns -21 64 69 63 71 267 $187,265 $93,632
T13 David Lipsky and Aaron Rai -20 62 69 69 68 268 $115,555 $57,778
T13 Thomas Detry and Victor Perez -20 67 66 66 69 268 $115,555 $57,778
T13 Michael Gligic and Taylor Pendrith -20 64 70 65 69 268 $115,555 $57,778
T13 Byeong Hun An and S.H. Kim -20 67 67 63 71 268 $115,555 $57,778
T13 Troy Merritt and Robert Streb -20 63 69 64 72 268 $115,555 $57,778
T13 Harris English and Tom Hoge -20 64 68 63 73 268 $115,555 $18
T19 Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney -19 64 69 66 70 269 $72,240 $36,120
T19 Seung-yul Noh and Michael Kim -19 62 71 66 70 269 $72,240 $36,120
T19 Kurt Kitayama and Taylor Montgomery -19 65 67 65 72 269 $72,240 $36,120
T19 Matthew Fitzpatrick and Andrew Fitzpatrick -19 62 71 62 74 269 $72,240 $36,120
T23 Luke List and Henrik Norlander -18 62 69 67 72 270 $49,192 $24,596
T23 Luke Donald and Edoardo Molinari -18 64 69 65 72 270 $49,192 $24,596
T23 Justin Suh and Sahith Theegala -18 63 69 65 73 270 $49,192 $24,596
T26 Sam Ryder and Doc Redman -17 63 66 70 72 271 $39,245 $19,622
T26 Joseph Bramlett and Dylan Wu -17 63 69 67 72 271 $39,245 $19,622
T26 Dylan Frittelli and Matti Schmid -17 66 68 65 72 271 $39,245 $19,622
T26 Brendon Todd and Patton Kizzire -17 64 70 64 73 271 $39,245 $19,622
T26 J.J. Spaun and Hayden Buckley -17 66 66 65 74 271 $39,245 $19,622
T26 MJ Daffue and Erik van Rooyen -17 64 70 63 74 271 $39,245 $19,622
32 Thorbjorn Olesen and Nicolai Hojgaard -16 65 67 66 74 272 $36,636 $18,318
33 Grayson Murray and Wesley Bryan -14 66 68 67 73 274 $35,948 $17,974
34 Tyler Duncan and Hank Lebioda -13 64 70 67 74 275 $35,260 $17,630
35 Fabian Gomez and Augusto Nunez -12 67 67 69 73 276 $34,572 $17,286

