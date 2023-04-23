2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final leaderboard is headed by winners Davis Riley and Nick Hardy, who earn the PGA Tour win at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

Riley and Hardy put together a brilliant final round in the alternate-shot format, shooting 7-under 65 to win on 30-under 258 and set a tournament record winning score.

Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin finished two shots out of the lead and in second place by a shot over 54-hole leaders Beau Hossler and Wyndham Clark.

Riley and Hardy won the $2,485,400 ($1,242,700 each) winner's share of the $8,600,000 purse.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans recap notes

Riley and Hardy earned 0 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship.

Riley and Hardy also earn 400 FedEx Cup points each, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 70 (of 160) players finished the tournament in the 26th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details