2023 Valero Texas Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Valero Texas Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Corey Conners, who earns the PGA Tour win at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

In the final round, the Canadian shot 4-under 68 to post a total of 15-under 273, which was good enough for a one-shot win over Sam Stevens, who contended for a second week in a row.

Sam Ryder and Matt Kuchar finished tied for third place, two shots out of the lead.

Conners won the $684,000 winner's share of the $8,900,000 purse.

Valero Texas Open recap notes

Conners earned 36 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Conners also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 71 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 24th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Masters Tournament.

2023 Valero Texas Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

