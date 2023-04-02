2023 Valero Texas Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
04/02/2023
The 2023 Valero Texas Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Corey Conners, who earns the PGA Tour win at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

In the final round, the Canadian shot 4-under 68 to post a total of 15-under 273, which was good enough for a one-shot win over Sam Stevens, who contended for a second week in a row.

Sam Ryder and Matt Kuchar finished tied for third place, two shots out of the lead.

Conners won the $684,000 winner's share of the $8,900,000 purse.

Valero Texas Open recap notes

Conners earned 36 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Conners also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 71 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 24th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Masters Tournament.

2023 Valero Texas Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Corey Conners -15 64 72 69 68 273 $1,602,000
2 Sam Stevens -14 72 68 68 66 274 $970,100
T3 Sam Ryder -13 71 70 68 66 275 $525,100
T3 Matt Kuchar -13 68 70 69 68 275 $525,100
5 Patrick Rodgers -11 66 67 71 73 277 $364,900
T6 Chez Reavie -10 69 72 72 65 278 $300,375
T6 Lee Hodges -10 74 66 69 69 278 $300,375
T6 Byeong Hun An -10 70 71 68 69 278 $300,375
9 Andrew Novak -9 69 72 70 68 279 $260,325
T10 Ben Martin -8 70 70 73 67 280 $206,925
T10 Hayden Buckley -8 67 73 72 68 280 $206,925
T10 Rickie Fowler -8 71 72 71 66 280 $206,925
T10 Padraig Harrington -8 68 73 68 71 280 $206,925
T10 Chris Kirk -8 67 72 69 72 280 $206,925
T15 Robby Shelton -7 73 69 72 67 281 $135,725
T15 Lanto Griffin -7 73 70 69 69 281 $135,725
T15 MJ Daffue -7 68 72 72 69 281 $135,725
T15 Alex Noren -7 70 71 70 70 281 $135,725
T15 Nick Taylor -7 69 71 70 71 281 $135,725
T15 Seonghyeon Kim -7 72 68 70 71 281 $135,725
T15 Hideki Matsuyama -7 70 72 68 71 281 $135,725
T22 Jimmy Walker -6 70 70 73 69 282 $83,067
T22 Sepp Straka -6 73 70 70 69 282 $83,067
T22 J.J. Spaun -6 70 73 70 69 282 $83,067
T22 Charley Hoffman -6 73 69 71 69 282 $83,067
T22 Taylor Montgomery -6 68 74 69 71 282 $83,067
T22 Peter Malnati -6 67 72 78 65 282 $83,067
T28 Nick Hardy -5 72 70 71 70 283 $55,922
T28 Aaron Rai -5 71 71 71 70 283 $55,922
T28 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -5 69 72 73 69 283 $55,922
T28 Matt Wallace -5 69 72 71 71 283 $55,922
T28 Nicolai Højgaard -5 72 70 69 72 283 $55,922
T28 Harry Hall -5 73 70 72 68 283 $55,922
T28 Nico Echavarria -5 73 66 71 73 283 $55,922
T28 Andrew Putnam -5 71 69 70 73 283 $55,922
T28 Harry Higgs -5 69 68 72 74 283 $55,922
T37 Roberto Díaz -4 68 69 76 71 284 $43,165
T37 Augusto Núñez -4 70 70 69 75 284 $43,165
T39 Eric Cole -3 71 67 75 72 285 $36,045
T39 Michael Thompson -3 69 68 74 74 285 $36,045
T39 Luke List -3 71 69 75 70 285 $36,045
T39 Si Woo Kim -3 69 74 72 70 285 $36,045
T39 Kevin Chappell -3 71 71 69 74 285 $36,045
T39 Dylan Wu -3 70 71 69 75 285 $36,045
45 Lucas Glover -2 75 69 73 69 286 $29,815
T46 Matti Schmid -1 70 71 72 74 287 $24,246
T46 Michael Kim -1 68 71 73 75 287 $24,246
T46 Beau Hossler -1 71 69 74 73 287 $24,246
T46 Luke Donald -1 70 72 73 72 287 $24,246
T46 Kevin Streelman -1 71 72 72 72 287 $24,246
T46 Tano Goya -1 72 70 75 70 287 $24,246
T46 Akshay Bhatia -1 73 71 75 68 287 $24,246
T53 Pierceson Coody E 74 69 70 75 288 $21,152
T53 Brendon Todd E 70 67 75 76 288 $21,152
T53 Emiliano Grillo E 70 72 72 74 288 $21,152
T56 Trevor Werbylo 1 72 70 71 76 289 $20,648
T56 Ryan Gerard 1 72 72 70 75 289 $20,648
T58 Brandon Wu 2 71 72 73 74 290 $20,292
T58 Tyler Duncan 2 73 70 77 70 290 $20,292
T60 Brice Garnett 3 71 72 74 74 291 $19,758
T60 Jason Dufner 3 69 74 76 72 291 $19,758
T60 Chesson Hadley 3 70 74 75 72 291 $19,758
T60 Henrik Norlander 3 71 73 75 72 291 $19,758
T64 Patton Kizzire 6 73 70 74 77 294 $18,868
T64 Satoshi Kodaira 6 72 72 73 77 294 $18,868
T64 Garrick Higgo 6 69 73 77 75 294 $18,868
T64 Cole Hammer 6 72 72 75 75 294 $18,868
T64 Thomas Detry 6 71 67 83 73 294 $18,868
T64 Chandler Phillips 6 71 72 79 72 294 $18,868
70 Justin Lower 7 69 73 76 77 295 $18,245
71 Kyle Stanley 8 71 72 75 78 296 $18,067

