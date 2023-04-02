2023 Valero Texas Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Valero Texas Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Corey Conners, who earns the PGA Tour win at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.
In the final round, the Canadian shot 4-under 68 to post a total of 15-under 273, which was good enough for a one-shot win over Sam Stevens, who contended for a second week in a row.
Sam Ryder and Matt Kuchar finished tied for third place, two shots out of the lead.
Conners won the $684,000 winner's share of the $8,900,000 purse.
Valero Texas Open recap notes
Conners earned 36 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Conners also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.
A total of 71 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 24th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Masters Tournament.
2023 Valero Texas Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Corey Conners
|-15
|64
|72
|69
|68
|273
|$1,602,000
|2
|Sam Stevens
|-14
|72
|68
|68
|66
|274
|$970,100
|T3
|Sam Ryder
|-13
|71
|70
|68
|66
|275
|$525,100
|T3
|Matt Kuchar
|-13
|68
|70
|69
|68
|275
|$525,100
|5
|Patrick Rodgers
|-11
|66
|67
|71
|73
|277
|$364,900
|T6
|Chez Reavie
|-10
|69
|72
|72
|65
|278
|$300,375
|T6
|Lee Hodges
|-10
|74
|66
|69
|69
|278
|$300,375
|T6
|Byeong Hun An
|-10
|70
|71
|68
|69
|278
|$300,375
|9
|Andrew Novak
|-9
|69
|72
|70
|68
|279
|$260,325
|T10
|Ben Martin
|-8
|70
|70
|73
|67
|280
|$206,925
|T10
|Hayden Buckley
|-8
|67
|73
|72
|68
|280
|$206,925
|T10
|Rickie Fowler
|-8
|71
|72
|71
|66
|280
|$206,925
|T10
|Padraig Harrington
|-8
|68
|73
|68
|71
|280
|$206,925
|T10
|Chris Kirk
|-8
|67
|72
|69
|72
|280
|$206,925
|T15
|Robby Shelton
|-7
|73
|69
|72
|67
|281
|$135,725
|T15
|Lanto Griffin
|-7
|73
|70
|69
|69
|281
|$135,725
|T15
|MJ Daffue
|-7
|68
|72
|72
|69
|281
|$135,725
|T15
|Alex Noren
|-7
|70
|71
|70
|70
|281
|$135,725
|T15
|Nick Taylor
|-7
|69
|71
|70
|71
|281
|$135,725
|T15
|Seonghyeon Kim
|-7
|72
|68
|70
|71
|281
|$135,725
|T15
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-7
|70
|72
|68
|71
|281
|$135,725
|T22
|Jimmy Walker
|-6
|70
|70
|73
|69
|282
|$83,067
|T22
|Sepp Straka
|-6
|73
|70
|70
|69
|282
|$83,067
|T22
|J.J. Spaun
|-6
|70
|73
|70
|69
|282
|$83,067
|T22
|Charley Hoffman
|-6
|73
|69
|71
|69
|282
|$83,067
|T22
|Taylor Montgomery
|-6
|68
|74
|69
|71
|282
|$83,067
|T22
|Peter Malnati
|-6
|67
|72
|78
|65
|282
|$83,067
|T28
|Nick Hardy
|-5
|72
|70
|71
|70
|283
|$55,922
|T28
|Aaron Rai
|-5
|71
|71
|71
|70
|283
|$55,922
|T28
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-5
|69
|72
|73
|69
|283
|$55,922
|T28
|Matt Wallace
|-5
|69
|72
|71
|71
|283
|$55,922
|T28
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-5
|72
|70
|69
|72
|283
|$55,922
|T28
|Harry Hall
|-5
|73
|70
|72
|68
|283
|$55,922
|T28
|Nico Echavarria
|-5
|73
|66
|71
|73
|283
|$55,922
|T28
|Andrew Putnam
|-5
|71
|69
|70
|73
|283
|$55,922
|T28
|Harry Higgs
|-5
|69
|68
|72
|74
|283
|$55,922
|T37
|Roberto Díaz
|-4
|68
|69
|76
|71
|284
|$43,165
|T37
|Augusto Núñez
|-4
|70
|70
|69
|75
|284
|$43,165
|T39
|Eric Cole
|-3
|71
|67
|75
|72
|285
|$36,045
|T39
|Michael Thompson
|-3
|69
|68
|74
|74
|285
|$36,045
|T39
|Luke List
|-3
|71
|69
|75
|70
|285
|$36,045
|T39
|Si Woo Kim
|-3
|69
|74
|72
|70
|285
|$36,045
|T39
|Kevin Chappell
|-3
|71
|71
|69
|74
|285
|$36,045
|T39
|Dylan Wu
|-3
|70
|71
|69
|75
|285
|$36,045
|45
|Lucas Glover
|-2
|75
|69
|73
|69
|286
|$29,815
|T46
|Matti Schmid
|-1
|70
|71
|72
|74
|287
|$24,246
|T46
|Michael Kim
|-1
|68
|71
|73
|75
|287
|$24,246
|T46
|Beau Hossler
|-1
|71
|69
|74
|73
|287
|$24,246
|T46
|Luke Donald
|-1
|70
|72
|73
|72
|287
|$24,246
|T46
|Kevin Streelman
|-1
|71
|72
|72
|72
|287
|$24,246
|T46
|Tano Goya
|-1
|72
|70
|75
|70
|287
|$24,246
|T46
|Akshay Bhatia
|-1
|73
|71
|75
|68
|287
|$24,246
|T53
|Pierceson Coody
|E
|74
|69
|70
|75
|288
|$21,152
|T53
|Brendon Todd
|E
|70
|67
|75
|76
|288
|$21,152
|T53
|Emiliano Grillo
|E
|70
|72
|72
|74
|288
|$21,152
|T56
|Trevor Werbylo
|1
|72
|70
|71
|76
|289
|$20,648
|T56
|Ryan Gerard
|1
|72
|72
|70
|75
|289
|$20,648
|T58
|Brandon Wu
|2
|71
|72
|73
|74
|290
|$20,292
|T58
|Tyler Duncan
|2
|73
|70
|77
|70
|290
|$20,292
|T60
|Brice Garnett
|3
|71
|72
|74
|74
|291
|$19,758
|T60
|Jason Dufner
|3
|69
|74
|76
|72
|291
|$19,758
|T60
|Chesson Hadley
|3
|70
|74
|75
|72
|291
|$19,758
|T60
|Henrik Norlander
|3
|71
|73
|75
|72
|291
|$19,758
|T64
|Patton Kizzire
|6
|73
|70
|74
|77
|294
|$18,868
|T64
|Satoshi Kodaira
|6
|72
|72
|73
|77
|294
|$18,868
|T64
|Garrick Higgo
|6
|69
|73
|77
|75
|294
|$18,868
|T64
|Cole Hammer
|6
|72
|72
|75
|75
|294
|$18,868
|T64
|Thomas Detry
|6
|71
|67
|83
|73
|294
|$18,868
|T64
|Chandler Phillips
|6
|71
|72
|79
|72
|294
|$18,868
|70
|Justin Lower
|7
|69
|73
|76
|77
|295
|$18,245
|71
|Kyle Stanley
|8
|71
|72
|75
|78
|296
|$18,067