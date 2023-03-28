2023 Valero Texas Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 Valero Texas Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

03/28/2023
A photo of golfer Chris Kirk Getty via Mizuno


The 2023 Valero Texas Open purse is set for $8.9 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,602,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 144-player field competes in the final event before the Masters, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's priority order and other criteria.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

This is the 24th PGA Tour event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 34 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,602,000
2 $970,100
3 $614,100
4 $436,100
5 $364,900
6 $322,625
7 $300,375
8 $278,125
9 $260,325
10 $242,525
11 $224,725
12 $206,925
13 $189,125
14 $171,325
15 $162,425
16 $153,525
17 $144,625
18 $135,725
19 $126,825
20 $117,925
21 $109,025
22 $100,125
23 $93,005
24 $85,885
25 $78,765
26 $71,645
27 $68,975
28 $66,305
29 $63,635
30 $60,965
31 $58,295
32 $55,625
33 $52,955
34 $50,730
35 $48,505
36 $46,280
37 $44,055
38 $42,275
39 $40,495
40 $38,715
41 $36,935
42 $35,155
43 $33,375
44 $31,595
45 $29,815
46 $28,035
47 $26,255
48 $24,831
49 $23,585
50 $22,873
51 $22,339
52 $21,805
53 $21,449
54 $21,093
55 $20,915
56 $20,737
57 $20,559
58 $20,381
59 $20,203
60 $20,025
61 $19,847
62 $19,669
63 $19,491
64 $19,313
65 $19,135

