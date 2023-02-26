Who is Eric Cole? Bio for the 2023 The Honda Classic contender

Eric Cole is a contender in the final round of the 2023 The Honda Classic, the PGA Tour's first event in the Florida Swing. While Chris Kirk looks for a huge win, Cole could secure his first PGA Tour win.

Cole is 34 years old, and he has status on the PGA Tour this season after finishing in the top 25 in the Korn Ferry Tour points list.

However, for Cole, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Cole was born in Palm Springs, Calif. He went to Nova Southeastern University for school and college golf.

Cole is hitting his prime

Eric Cole has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2009. He joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016, then got to the PGA Tour after a lengthy journey.

Cole has won 51 times on the Minor League Golf Tour, and he might be finally read to turn that success up on the PGA Tour

Entering this week, Cole was 107th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 330th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status achieved this season on the PGA Tour.

In his personal life, Cole engaged to be married to his fiance, Stepahnie Williams.

What a win at the Bear rap means

With a win today, Cole would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including berths into the The Players in March, the Masters in April, the 2023 PGA Championship and British Open Championship in July. He would gain fully exempt status for the remainder of this season and the next three after that. And, according to the 2023 The Honda Classic payout, he would win $1.512 million to top it all off.