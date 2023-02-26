Eric Cole’s girlfriend Stephanie Williams: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 3

Eric Cole is looking to become a first-time PGA Tour winner at PGA National this week, as he's contending late on a Sunday at The Honda Classic

Cole's long-time girlfriend and fiance Stephanie Williams has been by his side for a few years now, and now the couple are preparing to get married.

Cole, who is the son of former LPGA star Laura Baugh, proposed to Williams back in February at Pebble Beach Golf Links during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Just weeks later, he's in position for a career-altering win.

