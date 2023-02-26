2023 The Honda Classic tee times and pairings: Round 4

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the West Palm Beach area this week for the annual The Honda Classic.

The 2023 The Honda Classic format features a field of 144 professionals competing in the first event of the Florida Swing.

After the first two rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at PGA National's Champion Course.

The 2023 The Honda Classic final round starts at 6:50 a.m. local time -- or 6:50 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Final-round tee times run through 1:35 p.m. local time -- or 1:35 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairing of the day.

2023 The Honda Classic Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 The Honda Classic final round on TV starting at 12 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel, moving to NBC at 3 p.m.

Viewers can watch the 2023 The Honda Classic live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 6:50 a.m. Eastern.

2023 The Honda Classic tee times for Round 4

All times local and Eastern

