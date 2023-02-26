2023 The Honda Classic tee times and pairings: Round 4

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the West Palm Beach area this week for the annual The Honda Classic.
The 2023 The Honda Classic format features a field of 144 professionals competing in the first event of the Florida Swing.
After the first two rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at PGA National's Champion Course.
The 2023 The Honda Classic final round starts at 6:50 a.m. local time -- or 6:50 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Final-round tee times run through 1:35 p.m. local time -- or 1:35 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairing of the day.
2023 The Honda Classic Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2023 The Honda Classic final round on TV starting at 12 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel, moving to NBC at 3 p.m.
Viewers can watch the 2023 The Honda Classic live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 6:50 a.m. Eastern.
2023 The Honda Classic tee times for Round 4
All times local and Eastern
|TIME
|PLAYERS
|6:50 a.m.
|Cody Gribble, Tyson Alexander
|7:00 a.m.
|J.B. Holmes, Geoff Ogilvy
|7:10 a.m.
|Anders Albertson, Joseph Bramlett
|7:20 a.m.
|Pierceson Coody, Kyle Stanley
|7:30 a.m.
|Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner
|7:40 a.m.
|Vincent Norrman, Trevor Cone
|7:50 a.m.
|Trace Crowe, S.H. Kim
|8:00 a.m.
|Jhonattan Vegas, Aaron Wise
|8:10 a.m.
|Min Woo Lee, Akshay Bhatia
|8:20 a.m.
|Bill Haas, Ryan Armour
|8:30 a.m.
|J.T. Poston, Mark Hubbard
|8:40 a.m.
|Harry Hall, Zac Blair
|8:55 a.m.
|Brandon Wu, Brandon Matthews
|9:05 a.m.
|Padraig Harrington, Will Gordon
|9:15 a.m.
|Kevin Chappell, Augusto Núñez
|9:25 a.m.
|Carson Young, MJ Daffue
|9:35 a.m.
|Scott Harrington, Dylan Frittelli
|9:45 a.m.
|Sungjae Im, Harrison Endycott
|9:55 a.m.
|Erik Barnes, Jimmy Walker
|10:05 a.m.
|Trevor Werbylo, Matthias Schwab
|10:15 a.m.
|Brett Drewitt, Jim Herman
|10:25 a.m.
|Kelly Kraft, Tano Goya
|10:35 a.m.
|Danny Willett, Taylor Pendrith
|10:45 a.m.
|Stephan Jaeger, Lee Hodges
|11:00 a.m.
|Webb Simpson, Garrick Higgo
|11:10 a.m.
|Adam Schenk, Zach Johnson
|11:20 a.m.
|Andrew Novak, Adrian Meronk
|11:30 a.m.
|William McGirt, Billy Horschel
|11:40 a.m.
|Dylan Wu, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|11:50 a.m.
|Kevin Roy, Ben Griffin
|12:00 p.m.
|Adam Svensson, Robby Shelton
|12:10 p.m.
|Davis Riley, David Lingmerth
|12:20 p.m.
|Ryan Brehm, Kramer Hickok
|12:30 p.m.
|Chesson Hadley, Matt Wallace
|12:45 p.m.
|Ben Martin, Ryan Gerard
|12:55 p.m.
|Cameron Percy, Brice Garnett
|1:05 p.m.
|Tyler Duncan, Sepp Straka
|1:15 p.m.
|Ben Taylor, Byeong Hun An
|1:25 p.m.
|Justin Suh, Shane Lowry
|1:35 p.m.
|Chris Kirk, Eric Cole