2023 Honda LPGA Thailand money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
02/25/2023
A photo of golfer Nelly Korda in 2018


The 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand prize money payout is from the $1.7 million purse, with 72 professional players who complete four rounds at Siam Country Club in Thailand, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Honda LPGA Thailand prize pool is at $255,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $157,385. The Honda LPGA Thailand prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The Honda LPGA Thailand field is headed by Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda and more.

The LPGA Tour logo

This tournament started with 72 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all 72 players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions from the correct 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, leading the race after the first event of the season.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 Honda LPGA Thailand prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $255,000
2 $157,385
3 $114,172
4 $88,320
5 $71,089
6 $58,163
7 $48,685
8 $42,653
9 $38,345
10 $34,898
11 $32,312
12 $30,158
13 $28,263
14 $26,539
15 $24,988
16 $23,610
17 $22,404
18 $21,369
19 $20,508
20 $19,818
21 $19,129
22 $18,440
23 $17,751
24 $17,061
25 $16,458
26 $15,856
27 $15,251
28 $14,649
29 $14,045
30 $13,528
31 $13,011
32 $12,494
33 $11,977
34 $11,460
35 $11,030
36 $10,598
37 $10,168
38 $9,737
39 $9,305
40 $8,961
41 $8,617
42 $8,273
43 $7,927
44 $7,583
45 $7,324
46 $7,066
47 $6,807
48 $6,548
49 $6,290
50 $6,031
51 $5,860
52 $5,687
53 $5,514
54 $5,343
55 $5,170
56 $4,997
57 $4,826
58 $4,653
59 $4,482
60 $4,308
61 $4,222
62 $4,135
63 $4,050
64 $3,964
65 $3,877
66 $3,791
67 $3,706
68 $3,619
69 $3,533
70 $3,447
71 $3,404
72 $3,360

