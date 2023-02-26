2023 Honda LPGA Thailand final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand final leaderboard is headed by winner Lilia Vu, who started the year with a big win at Siam Country Club in Thailand.

The 25-year-old won her first LPGA Tour title on the back of a final-round, 8-under 64 that got her to a one-shot win over 54-hole leader Natthakritta Vongtaveelap.

Atthaya Thitikul wound up in solo third place, two shots behind Vu.

Vu won and the $255,000 winner's share of the $1,700,000 purse.

Honda LPGA Thailand recap notes

Vu picks up the win in the second LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time.

By winning the event, Vu earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut, with 72 players finishing the tournament.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

2023 Honda LPGA Thailand final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

