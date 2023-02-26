2023 Honda LPGA Thailand final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
02/26/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Lilia Vu


The 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand final leaderboard is headed by winner Lilia Vu, who started the year with a big win at Siam Country Club in Thailand.

The 25-year-old won her first LPGA Tour title on the back of a final-round, 8-under 64 that got her to a one-shot win over 54-hole leader Natthakritta Vongtaveelap.

Atthaya Thitikul wound up in solo third place, two shots behind Vu.

Vu won and the $255,000 winner's share of the $1,700,000 purse.

Honda LPGA Thailand recap notes

Vu picks up the win in the second LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time.

By winning the event, Vu earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut, with 72 players finishing the tournament.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

2023 Honda LPGA Thailand final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Lilia Vu -22 66 70 66 64 266 $255,000
2 Natthakritta Vongtaveelap -21 67 65 64 71 267 $157,780
3 Atthaya Thitikul -20 67 69 64 68 268 $114,458
T4 Maja Stark -17 66 67 69 69 271 $79,904
T4 Celine Boutier -17 68 66 67 70 271 $79,904
T6 Jin Young Ko -16 68 70 70 64 272 $47,079
T6 Leona Maguire -16 67 68 72 65 272 $47,079
T6 Lydia Ko -16 68 68 67 69 272 $47,079
T6 Nelly Korda -16 68 66 69 69 272 $47,079
T10 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -15 69 66 71 67 273 $30,510
T10 Georgia Hall -15 67 68 70 68 273 $30,510
T10 Ashleigh Buhai -15 72 65 66 70 273 $30,510
T10 Hyo Joo Kim -15 67 70 66 70 273 $30,510
T10 Anna Nordqvist -15 65 70 67 71 273 $30,510
T15 Xiyu Janet Lin -14 65 74 69 66 274 $24,360
T15 Maria Fassi -14 72 66 67 69 274 $24,360
T17 Ryann O'Toole -13 70 70 68 67 275 $21,481
T17 Jaravee Boonchant -13 65 69 74 67 275 $21,481
T17 Cheyenne Knight -13 70 68 68 69 275 $21,481
T20 Sei Young Kim -12 69 68 72 67 276 $19,177
T20 Alison Lee -12 68 72 66 70 276 $19,177
T20 Yuka Saso -12 67 68 71 70 276 $19,177
T23 Madelene Sagstrom -11 69 71 69 68 277 $16,824
T23 Emily Kristine Pedersen -11 67 67 74 69 277 $16,824
T23 Nasa Hataoka -11 65 72 70 70 277 $16,824
T23 Charley Hull -11 69 67 69 72 277 $16,824
T27 Muni He -10 70 71 69 68 278 $13,599
T27 In Gee Chun -10 71 70 67 70 278 $13,599
T27 Eun-Hee Ji -10 69 69 70 70 278 $13,599
T27 Carlota Ciganda -10 69 68 71 70 278 $13,599
T27 Hinako Shibuno -10 70 71 66 71 278 $13,599
T27 Hye-Jin Choi -10 69 71 66 72 278 $13,599
T27 Pornanong Phatlum -10 70 65 70 73 278 $13,599
T34 Amy Yang -9 71 70 68 70 279 $11,057
T34 A Lim Kim -9 73 66 69 71 279 $11,057
T34 Saki Baba (a) -9 69 68 70 72 279 $0
T34 Jenny Shin -9 66 68 73 72 279 $11,057
T38 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -8 73 72 68 67 280 $9,200
T38 Akie Iwai -8 71 70 71 68 280 $9,200
T38 Moriya Jutanugarn -8 68 72 70 70 280 $9,200
T38 Megan Khang -8 68 70 72 70 280 $9,200
T38 Linn Grant -8 72 68 69 71 280 $9,200
T38 Danielle Kang -8 70 66 71 73 280 $9,200
T44 Hannah Green -7 70 71 71 69 281 $7,360
T44 Paula Reto -7 70 77 63 71 281 $7,360
T44 Elizabeth Szokol -7 69 70 71 71 281 $7,360
T44 Brooke M. Henderson -7 69 70 69 73 281 $7,360
T44 Frida Kinhult -7 67 68 72 74 281 $7,360
T49 Mina Harigae -5 71 74 71 67 283 $6,435
T49 Ayaka Furue -5 71 72 73 67 283 $6,435
T51 Andrea Lee -4 72 70 75 67 284 $5,528
T51 Chanettee Wannasaen -4 72 73 71 68 284 $5,528
T51 Yuting Shi -4 68 73 71 72 284 $5,528
T51 Ariya Jutanugarn -4 71 69 72 72 284 $5,528
T51 Allisen Corpuz -4 71 67 74 72 284 $5,528
T51 Gemma Dryburgh -4 68 70 74 72 284 $5,528
T51 Lizette Salas -4 71 69 69 75 284 $5,528
T58 Gaby Lopez -3 71 74 68 72 285 $4,751
T58 Sarah Schmelzel -3 72 68 71 74 285 $4,751
T60 Arpichaya Yubol -2 70 74 72 70 286 $4,298
T60 Narin An -2 68 70 77 71 286 $4,298
T60 Chisato Iwai -2 74 69 71 72 286 $4,298
T60 Jennifer Kupcho -2 65 72 72 77 286 $4,298
T64 Wichanee Meechai -1 70 74 71 72 287 $3,974
T64 Jeongeun Lee6 -1 72 68 74 73 287 $3,974
T64 Matilda Castren -1 68 70 76 73 287 $3,974
67 Minjee Lee E 72 74 70 72 288 $3,801
68 Stacy Lewis 1 74 73 73 69 289 $3,715
69 Sophia Schubert 2 72 72 68 78 290 $3,627
70 Pajaree Anannarukarn 3 72 75 68 76 291 $3,542
71 Chella Choi 6 72 72 74 76 294 $3,456
72 Patty Tavatanakit 8 74 73 70 79 296 $3,413

