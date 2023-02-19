Jon Rahm’s wife Kelley Cahill: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 7

Jon Rahm won the 2023 The Genesis Invitational, earning his third win already in the calendar year. The woman who greeted Rahm after the win is Jon Rahm's wife, Kelley Cahill. Now he's back to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Rahm and Cahill went to Arizona State University together, with Cahill competing on the school's track and field team in the javelin throw. She's from Portland, Ore. They're going to have a long life together as a married couple, getting their nuptials done in Spain in December 2019.

The couple had their first child together, a boy named Kepa, born in April 2021, with a second child born in 2022.

