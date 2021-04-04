Jon Rahm’s wife Kelley Cahill gives birth to couple’s first child; Rahm to play in the Masters

Jon Rahm and his wife, Kelley Cahill, are parents for the first time — and just in time for Rahm to compete in the Masters.

The couple shared on Instagram and through social media that Cahill has given birth to a boy, Kepa Cahill Rahm, and mom and baby are doing great.

Rahm wrote on Instagram, “Kepa Cahill Rahm, was born 4/3/21 at 12:15am. Momma Kelley is doing great and recovering. Kepa is also in great health. He is 7.2 lb and 20.5inch, big boy from the Basque Country. Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!”

Congratulations to @JonRahmpga and Kelley Rahm on the birth of their baby boy! ❤️️Kepa Cahill Rahm ❤️️ (📸: @ jonrahm on IG) pic.twitter.com/lkyrWEzDdu — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 4, 2021

This is the first child for the couple, who were married in Spain in December 2019. A little more than a year later, they’ve now become a family of three. Rahm and Cahill met when the two were in college at Arizona State University, where Rahm played his collegiate golf and Cahill competed in track and field.

Rahm had said he would be willing to miss the Masters to make sure he was there for the birth of his first child.

“I’ve said it before; if I have to leave any event, I’ll leave,” he said. “If I have to leave this week, hopefully it doesn’t come when I’m in the final and I just have to leave after nine holes [at the Match Play]. I mean, that would be unfortunate for the winner, but it is what it is. Being a father is much more important than any golf event would ever be, so that’s my head right now.”

He gave proper warning about the possibility of missing the Masters when at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, suggesting he may not be there.

“All I can say is if anybody’s thinking of a betting on me on the Masters, maybe think about it twice because there’s a chance I have to just turn around and leave that week,” he said.

Now, though, Rahm is going to be part of the field of 89 or 90.